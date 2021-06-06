 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Protip, Florida man: if you pull a gun on your barista for getting your order wrong, make sure she isn't the police chief's daughter   (foxnews.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"He claimed that he grabbed it because it was falling out of his pocket and denied threatening the clerk, according to the police report."

There it is, the courage the Founding Fathers were talking about when they chose to arm every asshole in this stupid country.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's not something you should ever do, regardless of her parents.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Yeah, that's not something you should ever do, regardless of her parents.


Attempted manslaughter? That's what, 5 to 9 years?

What a clown.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"She felt in fear of her life," Noel-Pratt said. "It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel."

With helpful photo of what the pivotal, evidentiary schmear may have looked like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: pivotal evidentiary schmear


is the name of my klezmer band.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly the solution is to make pointing a gun at someone not a crime. Anything else just infringes on the rights of the gun
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't the Police Chief's daughter be working at a Dunkin rather than as a barista?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Shouldn't the Police Chief's daughter be working at a Dunkin rather than as a barista?


Didn't we learn from that incident in Philly that the police are legally required to follow a barista's orders?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Or how about (as a general rule) don't pull a gun on anyone who isn't actively trying to harm you?

/y'all qaeda
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What, again?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
TFA: he unwittingly brandished the firearm

bran·dish: wave or flourish (something, especially a weapon) as a threat or in anger or excitement.

So, how in the monkey fark do you "unwittingly brandish" anything?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this the new Uwe Boll Rampage storyline?
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Florida man pulling gun on police chief's daughter in a Starbucks drive through trifecta now in play?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So how's that ''polite society'' working out for ya'll?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She Was Only The Policeman's Daughter, But She Made Her Living As A Barrista (Barrister)
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Saturn5: TFA: he unwittingly brandished the firearm

bran·dish: wave or flourish (something, especially a weapon) as a threat or in anger or excitement.

So, how in the monkey fark do you "unwittingly brandish" anything?


When you're brainless, anything you do is unwitting.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: She Was Only The Policeman's Daughter, But She Made Her Living As A Barrista (Barrister)


Policewoman.   Or just "Chief."

miamigardenspolice.orgView Full Size


Mr gun-totin NRA MAGAT stand his gound:

media.nbcmiami.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hopefully he will get the punishment that everyone who pulls a gun on some non-threatening person should get.
 
