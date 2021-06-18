 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Your FedEx package is going to be even later than usual   (wbtv.com) divider line
8
    More: Hero, There was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe, Copyright, entire truck of packages, Rashad Conwell, All rights reserved, TEGA CAY, Truck, Package  
•       •       •

628 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2021 at 4:50 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had a laptop delayed to due a railcar accident once about 10 years ago.  Craziest note I've seen on a tracking system.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope they bought insurance

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got blocked in during a hostage situation in Brooklyn while driving my cake to the markets. Unfortunately the swat team didn't care about my dilemma and I had the unfortunate experience of asking a very hyper steroid infused officer for permission to go about my business.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let's hope they aren't dumb enough to yell at him for delaying his route and exposing them to insurance liability.

/I say hope because some bottom line types at corporate are probably considering it
//the optics people will have them blackjacked and tossed in a corner until it does down
///but they're totally thinking it
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Let's hope they aren't dumb enough to yell at him for delaying his route and exposing them to insurance liability.

/I say hope because some bottom line types at corporate are probably considering it
//the optics people will have them blackjacked and tossed in a corner until it does down
///but they're totally thinking it


sheesh - dies down even
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Let's hope they aren't dumb enough to yell at him for delaying his route and exposing them to insurance liability.

/I say hope because some bottom line types at corporate are probably considering it
//the optics people will have them blackjacked and tossed in a corner until it does down
///but they're totally thinking it

sheesh - dies down even


Imagine the dystopian nightmare of a world where OrtoKorect AI was used to control autonomous vehicles...
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
LOL! He was the second person to notify them about the fire.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Freds Bank: LOL! He was the second person to notify them about the fire.


No lol for me.  You'd be amazed how much stuff goes unreported etc. for a while because someone, or even multiple someones, see something like that and figure, "Well surely they know that's on fire - farking obviously - I got shiat to do the people that are on it will handle it"  But no one has noticed it yet, and no one is handling it, and people get hurt.  As irritating as it is - and it is - people do get annoyed with repeated reports, unreported/late reported incidents are far, far more hateful.  In this case, you go with reporting it unless you already see personnel in place and dealing with it.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.