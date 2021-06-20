 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   The summer job of mail boat jumping is back   (tmj4.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Jump, Walworth County, Wisconsin, LAKE GENEVA, mail boat, Geneva Lake, English-language films, The Mailbox, Jumpers  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2021 at 3:12 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BFletch651
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Best job
 
Seacop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Went on the boat tour a few years ago. As a coastie there was a  few times I held my breath
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Best job


Until you miss
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We could just buy the USPS a boat...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That seems cool.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can't wait for Republicans to take a hardline stance on protecting these jobs while railing against Big Drone. They already have the playbook, just need to swap out a couple name tags.
 
acouvis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Once again an example of how the rich get better service than everyone else.

Personal individual mailboxes with delivery by boat, compared to how people now have a small postal box crammed into a larger box with 30 others...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.