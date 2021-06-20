 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Jeep plows into family on NYC sidewalk in suspected targeted attack. Running over people with a vehicle trifecta now complete   (nypost.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, English-language films, American films, family members, Ulysses S. Grant, gray Jeep, particular reason, minor injuries, Bronx sidewalk  
•       •       •

122 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2021 at 3:36 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet aardvarks did this
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those wanting to avoid giving clicks to Murdoch, here's the local news. And another one.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, that was a hit.

You don't come back to the scene of the crime with a posse and start firing in the air.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I blame the Italians for this.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

koder: For those wanting to avoid giving clicks to Murdoch, here's the local news. And another one.


You're doing God's work.
 
BigChad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The chainlink fence saved their lives, if it was a solid wall multiple people would've been crushed to death.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a Jeep thing, you wouldn't understand.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone know if it was a Rubicon?

Those have skid plates to protect the undercarriage when traversing bodies.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A condom would have prevented this.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ less than a minute ago  

koder: For those wanting to avoid giving clicks to Murdoch, here's the local news. And another one.


Meh. Rupert Murdoch, like Donald Trump, is a figurehead who represents New York City's culture and people. New York owes everything to Murdoch's selling NYC to the world, every damn day. They can't just claim he isn't local, and can't just claim they are not his collaborators. Every New Yorker is a creation of Rupert Murdoch. Fark them.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.