(Fox 5 New York)   Claudette rolls through deep south causing heavy rain, flooding, hundreds of dollars in damages   (fox5ny.com) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Flooding down there, eh? Sploosh!
 
b0rg9
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Welcome to cloudy Florida!
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also this.

9 children, 1 adult killed in interstate accident involving Alabama Girls Ranch vehicle
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Claudette appears to have taken a very strong eastward turn towards the Atlantic. I was expecting to get battered but not a drop. It's raining buckets at the southeastern NC/SC border though.
https://www.windy.com/
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is the carport ok?
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only they had lived, they could have thanked God.

"He said the vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads, with eight children, ages 4 to 17, killed in a van belonging to a youth ranch operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association for abused or neglected children."
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wxboy: Also this.

9 children, 1 adult killed in interstate accident involving Alabama Girls Ranch vehicle


God kills 8 children by burning them to death in a fiery crash and one adult and a 9 month girl in the same crash, but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

berylman: Claudette appears to have taken a very strong eastward turn towards the Atlantic. I was expecting to get battered but not a drop. It's raining buckets at the southeastern NC/SC border though.
https://www.windy.com/


I love the Windy app. They have really grown from their start in a good way.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And the death of 10 kids in a classy final destination style bus wreck.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It happened one night?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
