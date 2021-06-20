 Skip to content
 
(AZ Family)   In his defense, bagels without cream cheese aren't good at all   (azfamily.com) divider line
10
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No way, Subby. Whole wheat bagels with peanut butter are to die for.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: No way, Subby. Whole wheat bagels with peanut butter are to die for.


I've enjoyed peanut butter on a bagel, but if I'm treating myself to one these days, cream cheese or gtfo.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Back in the days when I had to spend all night in the labs, a couple of blueberry bagels, a packet of peanut m&ms and a camelback filled with cold coffe got me though the nights. They have their place, unadorned bagels.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bacon, egg, & cheese
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
CSB: had a small tiff with the five year old the other day.

5YO: Daddy can I have a bagel with cream cheese?
Me: no, those are mommy's bagels
5YO: But you let me have one yesterday!
Me: Yeah well you eat bagels at a rate where they'll be gone before we go grocery shopping again
5YO: but I want one!
Me: I already said no.
5YO: But I NEED one!
Me: Well, *I* don't want to have to tell your mother there are no bagels when she wants one. Do YOU want to be the one who tells her?
5YO: ...
Me: ...
5YO: well, what CAN I put cream cheese on?

[we settled on cream cheese toast, but that day I learned that bagels are really just vehicles for eating cream cheese]
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Quite a caper. His new room will have lox.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Farm House Bagel Breakfast Sandwich from Einstein's. Don't care about anyone's snooty bagelness. That sandwich is damn good.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, it's been a pretty stressful year. First, having had a pandemic that was totally a lie, but it was also totally China's fault, but you're also having people force you to wear masks. Then having an election stolen. And then being pressured to get a chip injected that was produced too fast but it was also produced under the president we like because he treats us so badly. He's like a loveable abuser, since he mostly abused the people we *really* didn't like.

What I'm trying to get to: was the gun okay?
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Drive-thru windows should be made with bullet proof glass and should have a massive, high pressure pepper spray system (think the volume of a dozen super soakers) that can be activated with a foot switch.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Also, a bagel sandwich with some thick slices of bacon and a mug of coffee on the side is a truly wonderous thing, especially when it is jowl bacon.
 
