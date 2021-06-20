 Skip to content
(CNN)   2020 was so farked up, even the ghosts have Covid   (cnn.com) divider line
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And the folks at CNN wonder why their credibility is declining.


/grumpy old man prefers the news report the news, not opinion or conjecture.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It looks like CNN needs a new fark logo, maybe use the daily fail one for it.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Yaw String: And the folks at CNN wonder why their credibility is declining.


/grumpy old man prefers the news report the news, not opinion or conjecture.


CNN has been a clickbait website for a long while.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I went over to this guy's house to investigate. We got some EMF readings, saw some finger prints, and detected some freezing temperatures, so we determined his wife is now a banshee. She also killed one of my friends after we found the ouija board upstairs in the guest bedroom, so we just kinda left their body hunched over the bathroom sink where we found it, lol. All in all, it was a good job. We got paid $35 for the investigation and I stole all of their cell phones, laptops, and left shoes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Think about a live human doing what they are generally thought to be doing (knocking stuff off tables, being loud in the attic), and they'd be the human equivalent of a shiatty cat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why is it that is more believed that particles in a rock are moving, slowly; but. Humans don't transformer into something else after they die???????
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I should get a ouija board and start a grift cat picture.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean, I guess that's nice for the bereaved, but uh ... no.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ghosts don't exist.
There is no communication coming from dead people.
Depression can cause all sorts of psychological issues.
Just stop with this nonsense.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I won't berate people for taking comfort wherever they can find it.

But of course, ghosts don't exist.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

They walk with a limp ??
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Honestly thought it was about a COVID outbreak in Casper, WY.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who ya gonna call?

CNN, apparently.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How can they tell that the ghosts have Covid?  Are they constantly coffin or something?
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why is it that is more believed that particles in a rock are moving, slowly; but. Humans don't transformer into something else after they die???????


I used to think humans were special too, but then I read your posts.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

evilmrsock: waxbeans: Why is it that is more believed that particles in a rock are moving, slowly; but. Humans don't transformer into something else after they die???????

I used to think humans were special too, but then I read your posts.


????? Who said humans are special? Matter can only be changed not destroyed.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Slightly related: my dad died from cancer (diagnosis to death = 6 months) back in 2008, and I still very frequently have what this article referred to as "hyper-real" dreams where dad is still alive and my mom and I interact with him with no signs of cancer, and he remains looking the same age before he died, but everything from mine and mom's age and appearance, to the layout of the house, to the tech and pop culture involved all fluctuate between the years leading up to his death to modern day...
Then, always, for a heartbreaking first few moments upon waking, I am left feeling that the dream life is possibly real, and dad is still here.... but it's a rubberband that's been being stretched and stretched throughout the whole dream cycle that, all too suddenly, it violently breaks after those few seconds of happiness - snapping so hard sometimes that I've vomited bile/dry heaved...

*can't stop tears... no sobs though*.... my own psyche is still torturing me over a decade later over how much I loved my dad
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How is it that ghosts always tell people exactly what they want to hear? No Ouija boards spelling out y-o-u-d-a-r-e-d-m-e-t-o-l-i-c-k-a-t-o-​i-l-e-t-I-h-a-t-e-y-o-u
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"He was a brawny former Maine lobsterman with a booming baritone. She was a redhead with freckles from Wisconsin who worked in corporate recruiting. They talked about everything from sci-fi movies and..."

I knew right there I don't have the kind of attention span needed for this article.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost: But of course, ghosts don't exist.

Username does not check out.
 
Thatguy!1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Throws can at wall"
Piss off ghost!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: Slightly related: my dad died from cancer (diagnosis to death = 6 months) back in 2008, and I still very frequently have what this article referred to as "hyper-real" dreams where dad is still alive and my mom and I interact with him with no signs of cancer, and he remains looking the same age before he died, but everything from mine and mom's age and appearance, to the layout of the house, to the tech and pop culture involved all fluctuate between the years leading up to his death to modern day...
Then, always, for a heartbreaking first few moments upon waking, I am left feeling that the dream life is possibly real, and dad is still here.... but it's a rubberband that's been being stretched and stretched throughout the whole dream cycle that, all too suddenly, it violently breaks after those few seconds of happiness - snapping so hard sometimes that I've vomited bile/dry heaved...

*can't stop tears... no sobs though*.... my own psyche is still torturing me over a decade later over how much I loved my dad


I hope I love people like that. I don't think I do. Once I realized I never had a dad. But I was 40+ when that happened. I was in a hardware store and saw a father and son buying stuff.
Two of my aunts, an uncle and grandfather and grandma all gone. And I don't think it bugs me. Not in the manner that it bugs you. I'm kind of jealous and or worried I'm broken.
Used to think it was because I didn't see the bodies. But now my old age I really do wonder if I'm broken somehow.
But on the other hand I saw an old man sad that his mother had passed away recently and he was so distraught that it scared me I don't know if I actually want to be that distraught when my mother passes.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yaw String: And the folks at CNN wonder why their credibility is declining.


/grumpy old man prefers the news report the news, not opinion or conjecture.


The article is really talking about people's experiences, not confirming or denying ghosts.

These stories may sound implausible, but they are in fact part of a historical pattern. There is something in us -- or in our lost loved ones -- that won't accept not being able to say goodbye.

And whenever there is a massive tragedy such as a pandemic, a war or a natural disaster, there is a corresponding surge in reports of people seeing the dead or trying to contact them.

The 1918 influenza epidemic sparked a "spiritualism craze" as Americans turned to seances and Ouija boards to contact departed loved ones. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks came a wave of people reporting sightings of and even conversations with those who had been snatched from their lives.

When a tsunami struck Japan in 2011, killing at least 20,000 people, so many inhabitants of Ishinomaki reported seeing their loved ones appear that a book and a documentary were made about this city of wandering ghosts.

"These kind of reports are normal in my world," says Scott Janssen, an author who has worked in the hospice field for years and studies these experiences. "It would make sense that in a pandemic or other event that leads to mass deaths that there will be a numerical increase in reports and experiences, given the shared grief and trauma."

These experiences are so common in the psychological field that there is a name for them: ADCs, or "after death communications." Research suggests at least 60 million Americans have these experiences, and that they occur across cultures, religious beliefs, ethnicities and income levels. Many of these encounters occur in the twilight state between sleeping and waking, but others have been reported by people who were alert.


This is reporting.  Regardless of the fact that it is a purely psychological phenomenon, it's tells a story of a documented recurring theme in times of great societal trauma.  This is about people coping with that trauma, and seeing stories like this may help provide some catharsis to people by showing them that others are sharing the same experience(both the trauma and the coping mechanisms our minds cook up to deal with it).  There's absolutely nothing wrong with this article.  It doesn't tell you ghosts are real or that you should believe in them.  It tells you that people think they're experiencing the paranormal and provides some historical context as to why while being respectful in how it frames that response since they interviewed multiple impacted people for the story.
 
