(CNN)   A rundown of summer solstice traditions   (cnn.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men Without Hats - Safety Dance (HD 720p)
Youtube 0QDKLglEP5Y
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the solstice is linked to fertility -- both of the plant and human variety"

Do you mean like a cucumber in the wazoo?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only celebrate Apogee, which was May 11th.

Solstice celebrations are for Druids. (Not that there's anything wrong with Druids...)
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I get to celebrate. Missed last year, but this year we're going to have covid safe fun in the park, make flower crowns, and enjoy the hottest (and longest) day so far this year. Happy Soltice everyone! Here's to my fellow sun worshippers, this one's for you:
https://youtu.be/2iUo1WgIjQ0
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winter solstice around here.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Solstice celebrations are for Druids. (Not that there's anything wrong with Druids...)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see 15 hours of daylight as something that's worth celebrating.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to celebrate by staying up late, playing video games, drinking too much, and waking up late the next day.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always a happy time!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Always a happy time!
[Fark user image image 425x285]


MIDSOMMAR | Bear in a Cage™| Official Promo HD | A24
Youtube MNz9nkQYag4
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Destructor: I only celebrate Apogee, which was May 11th.

Solstice celebrations are for Druids. (Not that there's anything wrong with Druids...)


I didn't think that you looked Druish.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Yes, the sun will never set on the myth"

/kick that guy right in the fu-king nuts for me
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: "the solstice is linked to fertility -- both of the plant and human variety"


I feel as though people who write and believe this stuff have read WAY too much James George Frazer and Joseph Campbell.
 
rat_creature
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Two years ago, my partner and I were part of a large group of pagan-minded people singing amid standing stones and scattering flowers to honour the Sun on its day of longest light (why, yes, we do live in the Northern Hemisphere), before we headed off to a nearby brewery to enjoy a couple of pints as we watched the Sun dip below the mountains to the west. Last year... not so much. (Although there was still beer...)
This year, we'll go say hi to the ravens in the nearby former-quarry and enjoy the first garlic scapes of the season and other farmers'-market finds for dinner. Good times...

/happy Litha/Alban Hefin!
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Destructor: I only celebrate Apogee, which was May 11th.

Solstice celebrations are for Druids. (Not that there's anything wrong with Druids...)

I didn't think that you looked Druish.
[Fark user image 390x600]


Frank Zappa sadly unavailable for comment.  :(
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Agalloch - Kneel to the Cross - Of Stone, Wind, and Pillor (EP)
Youtube VB_U5R2_FUs

Summer is a coming in. Arise. Arise.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
summertime lovin.mp4
Youtube JnTJelSGurQ
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait'll July kicks in. Won't be so happy about Summer then, I promise you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I didn't see sacrificing Andromeda to the Kraken anywhere on that list.
 
