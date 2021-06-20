 Skip to content
(Metro)   E-scooters have really come along way with their speed and battery dependability, still not enough to join a motorway with 70mph traffic speeding past   (metro.co.uk) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Still the most dangerous thing on the sidewalk?
 
acouvis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby is wrong.  I have no doubt Florida Man will prove this next week by having an E-Scooter tied to s teailer hitch or big rig going 90 on the highway.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But people will defend it when a cyclist does the exact same thing
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A guy I work with has a custom built souped up e-scooter capable of hitting about 50 mph. He was going on about it at length and I just had to look at him and say "What happens if you hit something on a scooter at 50 miles per hour?"

I assume something along the lines of SPLAT
 
nijika
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have you considered this absolute guarantee of death?

RION RE90 Electric Scooter Review | The World's Fastest Hyperscooter
Youtube Nn-IqhezeZw
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Living life on the edge baby.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheReject: A guy I work with has a custom built souped up e-scooter capable of hitting about 50 mph. He was going on about it at length and I just had to look at him and say "What happens if you hit something on a scooter at 50 miles per hour?"

I assume something along the lines of SPLAT


You know what the last thing to go through his mind will be?
His ass.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Burning_Sensation: Living life on the edge baby.


You could say they're living life..
<puts on sunglasses>
On the Razor's edge.....


YEEEEAAAAAAHHHHH
 
Kraig57
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are riding lawn mowers ok?

Гонщик на газонокосилке (10 lat OBI)
Youtube riynafxEUSw
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just toss them in the river. They make great artificial reefs.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How much do those things weigh? Brake on the rear wheel or both wheels? How slow can they go?

Cuz they look dangerous as hell.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neeNHA: How much do those things weigh? Brake on the rear wheel or both wheels? How slow can they go?

Cuz they look dangerous as hell.


Usually they have a handle front brake, plus the rear brake you operate with your foot. As far as how slow they can go, pretty slow? You can just not use the throttle at all and push it with your foot. The minimum speed is person dependent I guess, since it's basically basically, how fast do you need to go to not fall over while balancing on it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One went in the Chicago River yesterday. I was out for my daily walk and was on a section of the Chicago riverwalk and some a-hole decided to ignore the rules and ride his electric scooter down the crowded path. He swerved to avoid someone and swerved to avoid another person and then wisely threw himself backwards as he was heading towards the river. The look on the guy's face as he was sitting on his butt staring at the spot in the water where his scooter went in was hilarious! 

I have no problem with e-scooters. What I do have a problem with are assholes on e-scooters.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I assume this was greened so we could have along argument about the use of "along" vs "a long" Baby
 
