 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   The future of home ownership looks a lot like the past of home rental   (cbc.ca) divider line
34
    More: Facepalm, Real estate, Real estate investment trust, fractional ownership, Investment, real estate industries, Property, startup Addy, commercial property  
•       •       •

903 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2021 at 1:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She believes fractional ownership could be very appealing to people in Gen Z and younger millennials.

Okay, cool.

The fractional ownership model these companies offer is not like co-ownership of a house or building, because investors do not occupy or use the property.

Wait, what the crap?

Ah, I see.  This is just a vehicle for speculators and investors, not people actually trying to get a place to live.  Not sure how that's "appealing to Gen Z."
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xcott: The fractional ownership model these companies offer is not like co-ownership of a house or building, because investors do not occupy or use the property.

Wait, what the crap?

Ah, I see. This is just a vehicle for speculators and investors, not people actually trying to get a place to live. Not sure how that's "appealing to Gen Z."


It's not even that good of an investment. (Hmm, maybe that is the appeal to Gen Z!)

TFA: "It is also different from a real estate investment trust (REIT) because instead of investing in the stock of a publicly traded company that has a bundle of income-producing properties, you are investing in a single property. [ ... ] "At BuyProperly, the minimum investment is $2,500. [ ... ] Investors split the one-time acquisition costs (like home inspection and legal fees) among themselves and are charged recurring costs for property maintenance and management. BuyProperly also charges them an annual fee of 2.5 per cent plus tax and GST/HST on their investment amount."

In other words, it's like a REIT, but with a high management expense ratio, weird tax structure, and it's completely illiquid!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words, the word is out that it's an unsustainable bubble and now we're in the denial phase where magic unicorns will come buy absurdity incarnate so the bubble can, in hypothesis, continue.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You mean a REET?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pretty soon about everyone except for a handful of "owner class" people will own all the property and everyone else will either be homeless or renting.

There's going to be a lot of people with massive debt, no job prospects, food shelters running low on supplies but, a lot of guns.

Let's see how it plays out.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have not the faintest idea how Canada is going to get itself out of the mess it is in when it comes to housing.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You call it some dipsh*t thing and now Millennials love it? Tracks.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a home owner that is 35 years of age and owes less than 100k with an annual income of 90k I can assure you renters of one thing...

Y'all are farked!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
fark, i think I'll take a payday loan out tomorrow to buy a $1500 share in a $100 million vancouver development.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Boy the "fark you I got mine" brigade arrived early.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's called fractional ownership, and it allows individuals to buy a share in a single house, apartment building or industrial park.

I'm fairly positive that's exactly how a co-op works. You buy a shares in the building commensurate to the area of the unit you want and it gives you an exclusive right over that particular unit.

What is old is new again.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A time share you don't share.  Amazing.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Boy the "fark you I got mine" brigade arrived early.


I'd offer advice if I knew the solution.

I have a feeling my children are going to be living with my well into their 20s. I moved out of my mother's house when I was 18, rented an apartment for a few years(that I sublet for 90% of the rent), then purchased a home in 2009 when the government offered 8k to buy a home. Times are not so fortunate. Wages suck for most. Prices are artificially high.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Vancouver-based startup Addy and Toronto's BuyProperly are part of the emerging 'fintech' and 'proptech' sectors, which are using technology to disrupt the financial and real estate industries selling hipsters locally sourced, artisanal timeshares."
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I may be reading the article wrong, but I have absolutely no idea why this would be attractive to anyone. You invest in a property which you can't live in, don't actually own, and have to pay fees to the investment manager. I just don't see the appeal in paying money in order to pay more money.
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: It's called fractional ownership, and it allows individuals to buy a share in a single house, apartment building or industrial park.

I'm fairly positive that's exactly how a co-op works. You buy a shares in the building commensurate to the area of the unit you want and it gives you an exclusive right over that particular unit.

What is old is new again.


Except you can live in the co-op unit.

I'm guessing your shares him this scheme are structured to be roughly on par with Eduardo Saverin's initial Facebook stock.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you're buying real estate right now your timing couldn't be worse.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: You mean a REET?


Yeet the reet!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Boy the "fark you I got mine" brigade arrived early.


Agree. As an aside, does anyone else remember when buying a house was about having a decent place to live/to call your own, and not purely as a vehicle for investment and status symbol?

Well, I mean, for most people anyway?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does the CBC hold interest in one of these companies or something?
That advertisement was a bad deal pretending to be an article.

/Home owner in rural Canada. Genuinely concerned for the future regarding these investor purchases.
 
keldaria
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xcott: She believes fractional ownership could be very appealing to people in Gen Z and younger millennials.

Okay, cool.

The fractional ownership model these companies offer is not like co-ownership of a house or building, because investors do not occupy or use the property.

Wait, what the crap?

Ah, I see.  This is just a vehicle for speculators and investors, not people actually trying to get a place to live.  Not sure how that's "appealing to Gen Z."


Yeah was reading the article wondering the same thing. Still not sure how "can't afford a down payment on a house?" translates into "invest in our properties".

If you can't afford a down payment chances are you don't have a ton laying around to dump in some investment property you can't live in. The real bullshiat (I'm sure) is that you have to rely on the investment company to manage the property for you and as a result they get to cash and carry most of the day to day returns in management fees or maintenance while you put your money at risk. Capping the ownership investment amount at 1,500 is about keeping the rich out, but mainly because they want no "owner" to own a significant enough share of a building to be able to take control if a few partnered up to fight them on bullshiat, so good luck getting hundreds of fractional owners together to enact something... I'm sure by default they have it written that their board speaks for any fractional owner not party to dispute making it impossible to do anything but pull out your investment, likely at a loss if you have to liquidate early.

Honestly it sounds like a property management group that got tired of putting their own money on the line but still wants to soak up significant management fees. Makes me wonder if they looked at the Trump organization and thought, "that's a great business plan, let's do that but without the racism and big investors so we can prey on people that don't know any better as we screw them over."
 
rohar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kit Fister:

As an aside, does anyone else remember when buying a house was about having a decent place to live/to call your own, and not purely as a vehicle for investment and status symbol?

Personally, no.  I've gone through house after house every five years my entire adult life.  The last one was 3 years.

Find an ugly duck in a good neighborhood and rebuild it.  Once it's done, offload it and put the profits into the next ugly duck.  Level up every time.

I just sold the last one at over $300k profit.  Next one is a mil buy in, cash.  I have no idea what flavor of shiathole you can buy for a mil, but I'm about to find out.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rohar: Kit Fister:

As an aside, does anyone else remember when buying a house was about having a decent place to live/to call your own, and not purely as a vehicle for investment and status symbol?

Personally, no.  I've gone through house after house every five years my entire adult life.  The last one was 3 years.

Find an ugly duck in a good neighborhood and rebuild it.  Once it's done, offload it and put the profits into the next ugly duck.  Level up every time.

I just sold the last one at over $300k profit.  Next one is a mil buy in, cash.  I have no idea what flavor of shiathole you can buy for a mil, but I'm about to find out.


Hey, thanks for making things worse, asshole! Fark you!
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

keldaria: Xcott: She believes fractional ownership could be very appealing to people in Gen Z and younger millennials.

Okay, cool.

The fractional ownership model these companies offer is not like co-ownership of a house or building, because investors do not occupy or use the property.

Wait, what the crap?

Ah, I see.  This is just a vehicle for speculators and investors, not people actually trying to get a place to live.  Not sure how that's "appealing to Gen Z."

Yeah was reading the article wondering the same thing. Still not sure how "can't afford a down payment on a house?" translates into "invest in our properties".

If you can't afford a down payment chances are you don't have a ton laying around to dump in some investment property you can't live in. The real bullshiat (I'm sure) is that you have to rely on the investment company to manage the property for you and as a result they get to cash and carry most of the day to day returns in management fees or maintenance while you put your money at risk. Capping the ownership investment amount at 1,500 is about keeping the rich out, but mainly because they want no "owner" to own a significant enough share of a building to be able to take control if a few partnered up to fight them on bullshiat, so good luck getting hundreds of fractional owners together to enact something... I'm sure by default they have it written that their board speaks for any fractional owner not party to dispute making it impossible to do anything but pull out your investment, likely at a loss if you have to liquidate early.

Honestly it sounds like a property management group that got tired of putting their own money on the line but still wants to soak up significant management fees. Makes me wonder if they looked at the Trump organization and thought, "that's a great business plan, let's do that but without the racism and big investors so we can prey on people that don't know any better as we screw them over."


I think there's also a dash of, "Man, I've run out of regular suckers who can get mortgages to be my 'collateral bags' in my speculation/manipulation scheme, how can I squeeze the people too poor for that to get even their tiny bags of pennies out of them?"
 
rohar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: rohar: Kit Fister:

As an aside, does anyone else remember when buying a house was about having a decent place to live/to call your own, and not purely as a vehicle for investment and status symbol?

Personally, no.  I've gone through house after house every five years my entire adult life.  The last one was 3 years.

Find an ugly duck in a good neighborhood and rebuild it.  Once it's done, offload it and put the profits into the next ugly duck.  Level up every time.

I just sold the last one at over $300k profit.  Next one is a mil buy in, cash.  I have no idea what flavor of shiathole you can buy for a mil, but I'm about to find out.

Hey, thanks for making things worse, asshole! Fark you!


I'm not sure how that's making things worse.  I'm simply profiting off my labor as I take a product and make it more attractive.  The market sets the price, not me.

Why do you hate labor?
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like a timeshare with even fewer positives.  I honestly didn't think that was possible.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: It's called fractional ownership, and it allows individuals to buy a share in a single house, apartment building or industrial park.

I'm fairly positive that's exactly how a co-op works. You buy a shares in the building commensurate to the area of the unit you want and it gives you an exclusive right over that particular unit.

What is old is new again.


Except with this you don't get to live there. So not anything like a co-op.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

koder: In other words, the word is out that it's an unsustainable bubble and now we're in the denial phase where magic unicorns will come buy absurdity incarnate so the bubble can, in hypothesis, continue.


House prices became unhitched from wages and salaries long ago.  (Talking about the US, because it's where I live and it's what I'm familiar with; I realize that TFA is about Canada, but it seems they have some of the same issues the US does.)  Fifteen years ago, you could have convinced me that "innovative loan products" like interest-only and pick-a-payment loans, plus the moral hazard in being able to sell securitized, tranched loans to deadbeats to some other sucker and leave that other sucker holding the bag, were driving the rise in property prices by allowing people to afford higher purchase prices than previously.  But I thought the 2008 crash did away with all that.  So, who is paying these prices and where are they getting the money?  The only thing I can think of is that all these dollars we're sending to China to buy cheap consumer goods are finding their way back to the US in the form of investments in real estate, but that's only an ex recto guess.
 
covfefe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rohar: gunther_bumpass: rohar: Kit Fister:

As an aside, does anyone else remember when buying a house was about having a decent place to live/to call your own, and not purely as a vehicle for investment and status symbol?

Personally, no.  I've gone through house after house every five years my entire adult life.  The last one was 3 years.

Find an ugly duck in a good neighborhood and rebuild it.  Once it's done, offload it and put the profits into the next ugly duck.  Level up every time.

I just sold the last one at over $300k profit.  Next one is a mil buy in, cash.  I have no idea what flavor of shiathole you can buy for a mil, but I'm about to find out.

Hey, thanks for making things worse, asshole! Fark you!

I'm not sure how that's making things worse.  I'm simply profiting off my labor as I take a product and make it more attractive.  The market sets the price, not me.

Why do you hate labor?


Well, are you profiting off labor really? 300k of labor is really what you performed?
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rohar: gunther_bumpass: rohar: Kit Fister:

As an aside, does anyone else remember when buying a house was about having a decent place to live/to call your own, and not purely as a vehicle for investment and status symbol?

Personally, no.  I've gone through house after house every five years my entire adult life.  The last one was 3 years.

Find an ugly duck in a good neighborhood and rebuild it.  Once it's done, offload it and put the profits into the next ugly duck.  Level up every time.

I just sold the last one at over $300k profit.  Next one is a mil buy in, cash.  I have no idea what flavor of shiathole you can buy for a mil, but I'm about to find out.

Hey, thanks for making things worse, asshole! Fark you!

I'm not sure how that's making things worse.  I'm simply profiting off my labor as I take a product and make it more attractive.  The market sets the price, not me.

Why do you hate labor?


You're inflating housing prices making it harder to live.

Well, okay, YOU probably aren't.  I'll benefit the doubt here and assume you do good work and the re-sell is worth the improvements you made.  But the industry you're a part of includes a metric farkton of speculators and sales reps and lying, scheming middlemen who drive an unsustainable bubble that was built by a borderline criminal conspiracy to extract wealth and labor from ordinary people.

What's a good metaphor...I know: a liquor store checks IDs and sells to adults but it's in a neighborhood with a lot of people who re-sell to kids.  Easy to blame the store but it's actually a more complicated issue.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rohar: Kit Fister:

As an aside, does anyone else remember when buying a house was about having a decent place to live/to call your own, and not purely as a vehicle for investment and status symbol?

Personally, no.  I've gone through house after house every five years my entire adult life.  The last one was 3 years.

Find an ugly duck in a good neighborhood and rebuild it.  Once it's done, offload it and put the profits into the next ugly duck.  Level up every time.

I just sold the last one at over $300k profit.  Next one is a mil buy in, cash.  I have no idea what flavor of shiathole you can buy for a mil, but I'm about to find out.


You are part of the problem.

gunther_bumpass: rohar: Kit Fister:

As an aside, does anyone else remember when buying a house was about having a decent place to live/to call your own, and not purely as a vehicle for investment and status symbol?

Personally, no.  I've gone through house after house every five years my entire adult life.  The last one was 3 years.

Find an ugly duck in a good neighborhood and rebuild it.  Once it's done, offload it and put the profits into the next ugly duck.  Level up every time.

I just sold the last one at over $300k profit.  Next one is a mil buy in, cash.  I have no idea what flavor of shiathole you can buy for a mil, but I'm about to find out.

Hey, thanks for making things worse, asshole! Fark you!


what he said.
 
rohar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: You are part of the problem.


Yeah, what's the option?  Leave this 30 year old house to become abandoned because nobody wants to buy it?

How's that a solution to anything?
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Actually I do have some advice. Buy something cheap that needs work. Spend 20 hours a week working on it until you can A) sell it for big profit or B) stay there forever.

Old homes have quirks. I can't have central air because I have a boiler instead of a furnace. Two window ACs and pocket doors help a lot.

I played the cards I was dealt. Could have gone a different way but I'm happy, kids are happy, exwife is a fool, wife is happy, dog is happy, fish are happy, cats are buttholes.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rohar: Kit Fister: You are part of the problem.

Yeah, what's the option?  Leave this 30 year old house to become abandoned because nobody wants to buy it?

How's that a solution to anything?


Well, let's see. You could choose to, instead of inflating the price for maximum profit, work with people on strict budgets to help them find said same quality houses at cheap prices and advising them on what needs to be done to upgrade it/how to get started in renovating, etc.

Sure, you wouldn't make huge payouts every time you flip a house, but you'd be helping people find affordable, stable housing and how to improve/maintain said housing, since a lot more people need stable housing right now than need "glam" homes that cost a farkton of money.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.