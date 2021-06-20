 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Bees, ple-- NOPITY NOPE NOPE NOPE   (meaww.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job recovering the swarm and giving them a new home.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bee pot pie? Nope. None for me.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Communism, am I rite?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heartswarming story really.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did none of the bee keepers have an emergency queen in a box in their pocket?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
syfy.comView Full Size
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's all the buzz about bees lately?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
HEAVY METAL-Grand Funk Railroad-Queen Bee
Youtube Zu0D4l60zOo
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are we sure that was it in Australia? Because it sure sounds like Australia, what with the angry bees and the drunken mates trying to do some absurd thing and the beer... I'm sure it was Australia.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
recycle 5 year old story

https://www.cnn.com/2016/05/25/europe​/​bees-car-queen-wales-trnd/index.html
Bees chase car for 2 days to rescue queen
Updated 9:58 AM EDT, Wed May 25, 2016
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It could have been much worse. A swarm of bees took this poor fellow to Ohio!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Destructor: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zu0D4l60​zOo]


Great movie. It's about not bootlicking "authority" figures.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did she try taking the interstate? I know the bees have an advantage being able to fly, but she's in a car - they can't possibly keep up. Lady already kidnapped a queen, speed limit ain't no thing.

... I should go back to work and stop imagining high speed car-bee chases.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Outlandish!
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hhhhhaaaaalllllp. Covered in beeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeezzzz. Hhhhhhaaaallllllllp.
 
