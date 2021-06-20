 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   500 days ago, the U.S. recorded its first COVID-19 fatality. It's been a wild ride, and sadly because of politics, ignorance, and outright obstruction, it appears the pandemic will be with us for a lot longer   (cnn.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks, Rick.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's been a pandemic?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bob the Angry Flower etc.
 
wild9
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My bad. I should have covered that cough in the elevator.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
C19 is here for the rest of our lives.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


I'm sure there will be other chances to use it. Especially since if you thought we were stupid before, wait till you see what we get up to after the COVID induced brain damage.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hundreds of thousands now lay rotting in their coffins because Trump would rather let the whole of humanity go extinct rather than admit that he's a piece of sh*t.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Hundreds of thousands now lay rotting in their coffins because Trump would rather let the whole of humanity go extinct rather than admit that he's a piece of sh*t.


Now now. Part of the reason was he thought masks made him look silly. Perish the thought.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
''US'' being antivaxx morons. May they go bankrupt from medical costs or die a painful death without infecting anyone who cant get vaxxed for legit medical reasons.

/fark plague rats
//they should have been dealt with like the bioterrorists they are since day 1
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But I keep hearing the pandemic is basically over? Things are opening back up, people are taking off their masks, events like sports are going back to full capacity etc. I hope I'm wrong but I feel like people are jumping the gun by declaring this thing under control and it will end badly.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Hundreds of thousands now lay rotting in their coffins because Trump would rather let the whole of humanity go extinct rather than admit that he's a piece of sh*t.


Hey! It also would've made his makeup look bad. Give the poor guy a break.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm just glad we had a pro-life administration when covid hit. It could have been way worse.
 
Creoena
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And thanks to those politics, ignorance, and people selling lies, I just had to break up with someone two hours ago in part because she believes some of them and I can't deal with it any longer (and keep having to change my schedule to make sure I'm not around people after we've seen each other, and vice versa to keep her safe).

To everyone spreading misinformation and lies, and those perpetuating ignorance and lack of education, I say fark you all and die in the nearest fire.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pandemics have writes
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm just glad we had a pro-life administration when covid hit. It could have been way worse.


I sincerely hope this is a joke.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Creoena:

I hate to hear that, but if this was a breaking point than it's for the best long term.

Be well friend.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

