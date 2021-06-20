 Skip to content
(Guardian) Men's shorts are getting shorter. Thomas Magnum, Magic Johnson approve
    Interesting, Milo Ventimiglia, perfect man, pair of shorts, Divide Pictures, Human leg, lot of people, last year, thigh-guy summer  
posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2021 at 11:52 AM



nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And Leon is getting laaaaarger.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
About time.

Long shorts are idiotic. Less freedom of movement and they're hotter.

Don't skip leg day and you're fine.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those skimpy thing will never contain Captain Dick & the Danglers! Won't someone think of the Puritans?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gar1013: About time.

Long shorts are idiotic. Less freedom of movement and they're hotter.

Don't skip leg day and you're fine.


I've skipped leg day. Almost exclusively.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does this mean all my 80's shorts can come out of storage now?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
70s high school coaches approve
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But my you know what will dangle out eventually.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gar1013: About time.

Long shorts are idiotic. Less freedom of movement and they're hotter.

Don't skip leg day and you're fine.


Maybe short shorts are too short, but if the shorts go halfway down your calf, they're not shorts anymore, they're capri's.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Larry Bird could contain his, you guys most certainly won't have a problem.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next up: hairy chests  are back baby, yeah.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cargo shorts 4 life gang here
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gar1013: Don't skip leg day and you're fine.


Notabunny: I've skipped leg day. Almost exclusively.


NEVER skip leg day, boys
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: cargo shorts 4 life gang here


Ayup. Mine all have a phone pocket
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick Shawn Shorts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We are cool again.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My yam bag: let me show it to you.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How about medium shorts?
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: And Leon is getting laaaaarger.


Immediately popped into my head when I read the headline. How am I the first to funny smart it?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love experiencing artificial scarcity through changing fashions.

/goes back to wearing decade old shorts
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 70s high school coaches approve


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Short Shorts-The Royal Teens-1957
Youtube UcvjXAtzaMU
 
KB202
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nope.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The shorts are too damn long!

Shorts shouldn't come close to touching your knee and they shouldn't be so short that you have to sorry about anything dangling out the bottom.  Most shorts are so long, 12" of fabric would make them pants.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Headline should read 'getting shorter...again'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dickies 13 inch inseam shorts 4 lyfe.

/fight me and my long shorts
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Simpsons did it
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're getting shorter because CEOs decided to make them shorter.  Fashion?  Less material for the same price?  Who knows, who cares, I'm not some low-brow man of loose morals who wears short trousers.

/plus desert sun
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm guessing a new shipment finally came in...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jack Tripper rocked them best..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The shorts are too damn long!

Shorts shouldn't come close to touching your knee and they shouldn't be so short that you have to sorry about anything dangling out the bottom.  Most shorts are so long, 12" of fabric would make them pants.


I like shorts to end a couple of inches over my knee. Golf/board shorts tend to be about my taste. But that's because I like to be able to wear the same « pants » with a t-shirt or a polo.

My Boardwalk bathing suit shorts are perfect for all day wear. They look dressy enough that they don't look like a bathing suit, but I can just jump in the pool between work calls
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Still prefer these bad boys

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Does this mean all my 80's shorts can come out of storage now?


Typically the rule is, if you're old enough to have worn it the last time it was in fashion, you're too old to wear it again.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wearing short shorts is great if you're a gym rat with giant, perfectly defined and shaved quads to show off. Not so great if you're the average doughboy with flabby thighs which would be better hidden.

Kinda like those super-short sleeves on so many shirts - great if you have massive bis and tris but looks ridiculous if you have arms like wet spaghetti noodles.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My shorts come to my knees, as they should.
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Munden: cargo shorts 4 life gang here


Morchella: Munden: cargo shorts 4 life gang here

Ayup. Mine all have a phone pocket


Remember, no one has gotten laid in cargo shorts since Nam.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: Still prefer these bad boys

[i.pinimg.com image 350x298]


No one wants a roundhouse kick to the face while he's wearing those
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: Still prefer these bad boys

[i.pinimg.com image 350x298]

"You think anybody wants a roundhouse kick to the face while I'm wearing these bad boys? Forget about it..."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Bslim: Still prefer these bad boys

[i.pinimg.com image 350x298]

"You think anybody wants a roundhouse kick to the face while I'm wearing these bad boys? Forget about it..."


Ah, that would have been a good simulpost
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am not, have never been, and rightly so, do not want tan lines like some spandex wearing cycle-4-life single nut adrenaline junkie, riding a bicycle that cost more than some new cars.
 
cefm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
s26162.pcdn.coView Full Size

Ladies, you're welcome.
 
hamsack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Winterlight: Does this mean all my 80's shorts can come out of storage now?

Typically the rule is, if you're old enough to have worn it the last time it was in fashion, you're too old to wear it again.


I guess I can no longer wear my fluorescent orange t-shirt, my Ray Bans, and my biking shorts again?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Wearing short shorts is great if you're a gym rat with giant, perfectly defined and shaved quads to show off. Not so great if you're the average doughboy with flabby thighs which would be better hidden.

Kinda like those super-short sleeves on so many shirts - great if you have massive bis and tris but looks ridiculous if you have arms like wet spaghetti noodles.


Larger women don't really seem to care that their legs aren't perfect, why should men?

Some of those sleeves can be stupid though.  They're just short enough that they ride up and make it look like I don't have sleeves at all.  It's pretty hard to find things that are just right.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What, no mention of John Stockton yet?
 
Tomosauruswrecks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Winterlight: Does this mean all my 80's shorts can come out of storage now?

Typically the rule is, if you're old enough to have worn it the last time it was in fashion, you're too old to wear it again.


Oh good, I was maybe 6 when they were last in fashion. I don't care for short shorts anyhow.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: geekbikerskum: Winterlight: Does this mean all my 80's shorts can come out of storage now?

Typically the rule is, if you're old enough to have worn it the last time it was in fashion, you're too old to wear it again.

I guess I can no longer wear my fluorescent orange t-shirt, my Ray Bans, and my biking shorts again?


You can, you just shouldn't wear them at the junior high again.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: I am not, have never been, and rightly so, do not want tan lines like some spandex wearing cycle-4-life single nut adrenaline junkie, riding a bicycle that cost more than some new cars.


Most cycling shorts are not short.  Most of them reach near the knee.  You are confusing short with tight.
 
