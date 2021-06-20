 Skip to content
 
(Click2Houston)   The City of Houston owes the federal government over two billion dollars in fines. Wonder who's paying for that?   (click2houston.com) divider line
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ALL cities owe EPA fines associated with wastewater issues (spills, system blockages, etc if sewage backs up into your house because of a system issue that's a fineable incident). You either pay the fines (which most do not do) or you agree to spend at least half of the amount of fines you owe on system improvements within a certain period. Naturally they don't have the money so it's rate raising time.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clearly it's time to privatize the water infrastructure and bootstrap our way to prosperity and clean water by cutting taxes on the job creators and making "those people" pay for the water they are polluting.

/Sarcasm
//It's so hard to tell these days
///That was *way* too easy to come up with this morning
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Smith said very few people he had talked to, knew anything about the pending increase.

Our town had an increase in water bills for pay for storm water control/retention ponds. Widely reported in newspaper and radio. Inserts in bills and additional mailers.

When the increase started showing up, people were outraged they "weren't told".

Only other thing the city could do was go door to door with a bullhorn.

People don't pay attention to local government.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poor people. As usual.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like people ought to pay what it's worth. Especially farmers growing alfalfa in a desert. Let market forces work on the problem. For once, I sound like a capitalist.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, if this passes, ill believe it when I see it regarding the increases going toward the intended purpose and not the General Fund, like always.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: LOL, if this passes, ill believe it when I see it regarding the increases going toward the intended purpose and not the General Fund, like always.


They'll just wait a couple of years and tack on an additional tax, like they tried to do to flood victims after Harvey.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Clearly it's time to privatize the water infrastructure and bootstrap our way to prosperity and clean water by cutting taxes on the job creators and making "those people" pay for the water they are polluting.

/Sarcasm
//It's so hard to tell these days
///That was *way* too easy to come up with this morning


When I hear "job creators" I think of middle class and lower.  Higher than that and you are getting into the parasite class.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Be interesting if you could buy the debt for pennies on the dollar and put a lien against city assets.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just get rid of the people producing waist water. Problem solved.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: Just get rid of the people producing waist water. Problem solved.


Primary producer of waist water:

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Be interesting if you could buy the debt for pennies on the dollar and put a lien against city assets.


Whoo, hoo...  Firetruck rides for everybody!

Insert "Krameratthewheel.jpeg" here!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Unobtanium: Clearly it's time to privatize the water infrastructure and bootstrap our way to prosperity and clean water by cutting taxes on the job creators and making "those people" pay for the water they are polluting.

/Sarcasm
//It's so hard to tell these days
///That was *way* too easy to come up with this morning

When I hear "job creators" I think of middle class and lower.  Higher than that and you are getting into the parasite class.


"job creators" are the unlicensed contractors who go door-to-door after a storm and offer to fix your roof for cash
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
not sure what subby was going for.  maybe subby thinks cities should or do generate profit on products and services?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

