(BBC-US) Half a Brazillion dead (bbc.com)
30
posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2021 at 10:12 AM



BizarreMan [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
I really question the numbers in high population countries with large numbers of citizens who live in abject poverty.  Places like Brazil, Mexico, India there is no way the poorest citizens are being properly counted.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Hopefully it's the male half.

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I wonder what our number is In the Trump Term II timeline.
 
aagrajag
55 minutes ago  
The stupid pun was never funny, but you made it negative-funny.

Impressive.
 
TWX
47 minutes ago  

aagrajag: The stupid pun was never funny, but you made it negative-funny.

Impressive.


Gallows Humor
 
skinink [OhFark]
44 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I wonder what our number is In the Trump Term II timeline.


Who knows how bad it would be? It still amazes me to see that even with Trump out of office, Republican leaders and the voters who support the GOP still are licking Trump's taint. Watching the Republicans now waiting for their chance to regain the White House is like seeing a rabid dog waiting for the right moment to charge you.
 
cefm
44 minutes ago  
Funny how electing authoritarian lunatics doesn't work out so well generally, and specifically in a disaster.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
43 minutes ago  
Going for Trump's record.
 
lolmao500
42 minutes ago  
In China, a country of 1.5 billion people they have 4600 dead!

Hail communism and the glorious emperor Xi!

/sure bro
 
valenumr
38 minutes ago  

Mugato: Hopefully it's the male half.

[internationallovescout.com image 680x441]


Those are some seriously point knees.
 
Loren
37 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I really question the numbers in high population countries with large numbers of citizens who live in abject poverty.  Places like Brazil, Mexico, India there is no way the poorest citizens are being properly counted.


True, but countries with poverty like that are young and rarely obese.  The death toll will be a lot lower than in a modern country.
 
MythDragon
37 minutes ago  

Mugato: Hopefully it's the male half.

[internationallovescout.com image 680x441]


I'd give all of them a Brazilian.
 
lolmao500
37 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I really question the numbers in high population countries with large numbers of citizens who live in abject poverty.  Places like Brazil, Mexico, India there is no way the poorest citizens are being properly counted.


Africa, when everything is normal, dont even count their dead in 45 out of 50 countries.

Not even 3% of africa is vaccinated and a lot of them probably got the shiatty chinese and russian vaccines.

There could be a million dead africans, a dozen covid mutations worse than delta and we wouldnt know about it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: In China, a country of 1.5 billion people they have 4600 dead!

Hail communism and the glorious emperor Xi!

/sure bro


user name.... checks out? ish?
 
Por que tan serioso
36 minutes ago  
I guess on the one hand we should be grateful to China for not leaking one of the bad ones. So. We got that going for us.
 
aagrajag
35 minutes ago  

TWX: aagrajag: The stupid pun was never funny, but you made it negative-funny.

Impressive.

Gallows Humor


I know the term.

It's generally applied to those whom have no choice but to personally deal with death and its attendant horrors - paramedics, coroners, cops, ER doctors -, not randos on the Internet, separated by thousand of miles from the suffering.

I know: "Welcome to Fark"...
 
honk
34 minutes ago  
I'd take the one of the le--
no wait, the three on the ri--

aw heck. Wrap 'em all up and point me to the checkout.
 
TWX
33 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I wonder what our number is In the Trump Term II timeline.


Well, if Trump's mentor's nation is to be examined as a guide, a ten-year reduction in life-expectancy for men, and around a three year reduction in life expectancy for women.

Russian life-expectancy for men is around 67 years, and around 77 years for women.  In the United States it's around 77 for men and around 80 for women.

Keep the population on-average struggling more for basic survival and they're much less likely to have the time and energy to turn on you, so long as they don't see themselves as so desperate that they have no option but to rebel.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
33 minutes ago  

aagrajag: TWX: aagrajag: The stupid pun was never funny, but you made it negative-funny.

Impressive.

Gallows Humor

I know the term.

It's generally applied to those whom have no choice but to personally deal with death and its attendant horrors - paramedics, coroners, cops, ER doctors -, not randos on the Internet, separated by thousand of miles from the suffering.

I know: "Welcome to Fark"...


Also, it's just...not a funny joke.
 
TWX
30 minutes ago  

aagrajag: TWX: aagrajag: The stupid pun was never funny, but you made it negative-funny.

Impressive.

Gallows Humor

I know the term.

It's generally applied to those whom have no choice but to personally deal with death and its attendant horrors - paramedics, coroners, cops, ER doctors -, not randos on the Internet, separated by thousand of miles from the suffering.

I know: "Welcome to Fark"...


It's applied when people are confronted with a horror that they cannot stop or even particularly influence.

Gallows humor was widespread during the peak of the Cold War, or do you think that Weird Al Yankovic's Christmas At Ground Zero was actually intending on celebrating Christmas?  Or Genesis' Land of Confusion?  Or Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb?
 
Private_Citizen
29 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I really question the numbers in high population countries with large numbers of citizens who live in abject poverty.  Places like Brazil, Mexico, India there is no way the poorest citizens are being properly counted.


Serious undercount in those countries. I don't think that's deliberate, more of a side effect of a poor country with limited Infrastructure and limited governmental oversight in many areas.

Now China on the other hand? That undercount was absolutely deliberate.
 
odinsposse
27 minutes ago  

cefm: Funny how electing authoritarian lunatics doesn't work out so well generally, and specifically in a disaster.


Authoritarians are great at fighting made up problems, like "woke culture", and terrible at fighting real problems.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Going for Trump's record.


TFA: "His position on Covid and his denialism are absurd. He has abandoned reality and common sense. There is no explaining this, it is surreal,"

Fark user imageView Full Size


1) America elects Biden.
2) Soon to be #2 in total cases, ceding the lead to India.
3) Soon to be #2 in total deaths, ceding the lead to Brazil.

Fark user imageView Full Size


His position on Covid and his denialism were also absurd. And he also abandoned reality and common sense. But at least, for America, there was an explanation: He just wanted to keep us bigly in the lead. And you, American people, wouldn't let him. This is ALL YOUR FAULT!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: In China, a country of 1.5 billion people they have 4600 dead!

Hail communism and the glorious emperor Xi!

/sure bro


It would not surprise me if it's 3 or 4 more zeros on that number.  At least 3.
 
kbronsito
9 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I really question the numbers in high population countries with large numbers of citizens who live in abject poverty.  Places like Brazil, Mexico, India there is no way the poorest citizens are being properly counted.


Even if poor people are not getting diagnosed, these countries do collect regular data on death at national and state/province level health ministries. They are gonna get closer to real numbers once their own universities or international organizations do the math on death rate differential pre and post covid.

The global pandemic thing may be a less common experience. But due precisely to poverty, institutional weakness and climate; these countries are familiar with epidemics. Cholera, dengue, TB... there's some decent data collection in place for that and the people who manage it are familiar with how the poverty variables can lead to undercounting.
 
stuffy
8 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: KarmicDisaster: Going for Trump's record.

TFA: "His position on Covid and his denialism are absurd. He has abandoned reality and common sense. There is no explaining this, it is surreal,"

[Fark user image 331x384]

1) America elects Biden.
2) Soon to be #2 in total cases, ceding the lead to India.
3) Soon to be #2 in total deaths, ceding the lead to Brazil.

[Fark user image 375x250]

His position on Covid and his denialism were also absurd. And he also abandoned reality and common sense. But at least, for America, there was an explanation: He just wanted to keep us bigly in the lead. And you, American people, wouldn't let him. This is ALL YOUR FAULT!


Who's the angry guy? I know him from someplace.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  
Stop electing conservatives.
 
gunther_bumpass
3 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: aagrajag: TWX: aagrajag: The stupid pun was never funny, but you made it negative-funny.

Impressive.

Gallows Humor

I know the term.

It's generally applied to those whom have no choice but to personally deal with death and its attendant horrors - paramedics, coroners, cops, ER doctors -, not randos on the Internet, separated by thousand of miles from the suffering.

I know: "Welcome to Fark"...

Also, it's just...not a funny joke.


Been on Fark long?

There's almost nothing funny on Fark. It's all repeated jokes that were funny once, ten to fifteen years ago.

It's all tech nerds shouting Monty Python lines at each other, or posting some stupid xkcd cartoon.

Wait..

I'm describing the entire internet.
 
thornhill
less than a minute ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I wonder what our number is In the Trump Term II timeline.


Given that under the Biden administration, states were still on their own to administer the vaccine, and that the vaccine was given out to states in proportionate quantities to their population without any adjustments to demand, probably the same. I'm sure Biden helped encourage more confidence in the vaccine, especially among Democratic voters, but I'd argue that the rollout was still so-so, and seemed to follow the Trump administration playbook.

I fault Biden for not: 1) Pushing states to open up shots for younger people earlier (while their fatality rates were much lower than 65+, they were much more likely to be out and about, spreading the virus - vaccinating them would slow transmission); and 2) Throttling weekly allotments of vaccine if states were sitting on too much (yeah, I get that they were worried about the optics and politics of cutting states off, but pretty early on millions of doses were going to waste in places like Mississippi and Alabama). 3) Not having any kind of federal intervention in states that sucked at vaccine administration. For example, here in Georgia, Governor Jim Crow 2.0 didn't setup any mass vaccination sites in the Atlanta Metro area and a disproportionate amount  of vaccine was sent to the rural parts of the states. At one point he was telling people in Atlanta that if they wanted shots, they'd need to drive two hours to South GA. The administration should have stepped in and directed more vaccine to the ATL metro counties.
 
