(Phys Org2)   Kagome lattice displaying quantum behavior. If I feed this lettuce to my pet iguana, will he turn into Godzilla?   (phys.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No.  That's ridiculous.

But do not feed it to your Tyrannosaur/Stegosaur hybrid, just in case.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guy at Princeton just discovered how his phones charging base works.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Kogome is also a brand of mayonnaise

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When you get right down to it, "reality" doesn't exist. Anyone you meet is the product of a deranged imagination.
 
