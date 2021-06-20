 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Nature is healing. The Merfolk are back   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Weird, Mermaid, Swimming pool, Diving, The Little Mermaid, Pool, Mercouple Alex Tomlin, local swimming pool, mermaid tails  
•       •       •

413 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2021 at 7:15 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Merverts
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of self-respecting mermaid wears a bikini top?

That's what you get when you get all your knowledge from Disney.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's all good, until a passing Great White or Tiger shark thinks "giant tuna!"
 
fustanella
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The pod and I are heading to a spring in a few weeks. It's pretty good for photography, and a couple of ladies have new tails to show off.
 
mmojo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why is the author obsessed with what the tails cost?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mmojo: Why is the author obsessed with what the tails cost?


Have you ever priced a really good piece of tail?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: [Fark user image 225x225][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 210x240][Fark user image 279x180][Fark user image 275x183][pbs.twimg.com image 850x564]


I guess now fark *is* my personal erotica site.
 
Cormee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wtf did I just read
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.