 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Dear Daddy, here we are again. We lost too many Dads this year. I'm still here, so what would you say to your Dad today if you could   (youtube.com) divider line
35
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

154 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 20 Jun 2021 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is the 14th year that I have been posting this thread. They are somehow cathartic for many in a very FARK way. Cafarktic? That should be a thing.
I usually post links from past years. This year I think we'll let you find those on your own. 
I am saying goodbye to too many father's that I know this year.
Many saying goodbye, heart-breakingly, via facetime.
This one might be a rough read. Hang in there kids.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

spontn80: This is the 14th year that I have been posting this thread. They are somehow cathartic for many in a very FARK way. Cafarktic? That should be a thing.
I usually post links from past years. This year I think we'll let you find those on your own.
I am saying goodbye to too many father's that I know this year.
Many saying goodbye, heart-breakingly, via facetime.
This one might be a rough read. Hang in there kids.


♥♥
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes:
♥♥
butt bumps!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

spontn80: Bathia_Mapes:
♥♥
butt bumps!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And yet again, I want a 12-string
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dad died last September. His birthday was this week, the first since he died, and tomorrow's the first Father's Day.

I miss you, Dad.
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: And yet again, I want a 12-string


life is too short to do without
I found this recently
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm older than my dad was when he died. I still can't really wrap my head around the fact that when I think of my dad I'm now thinking of a younger man.

What would I say to him? I'd tell him that I love him and still want to make him proud. I'd want him to know that even though I've been through some things and I'm nowhere near where he was in life when he died, I'm still trying to push forward and be a good man.

I still think about him every day. I miss you, dad, and I love you.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would tell him I'd finally learned to play his favorite type of chord melody guitar pieces, and play him a song.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've posted mine here before. It was rather brutal. He's been dead now for 10 years. My mother passed a couple of years ago.

They're gone and I don't feel like my mother is looking over my shoulder anymore.

I blamed a lot of my problems on not having a present father in my life. I outlined them all in detail.

Even though I got divorced from my son's mother, I didn't repeat the cycle. I stayed in his life. He's 18 and about to venture out on his own. I did the best I could. More than I can say about my own father. If I go now he'll be okay. He is old enough to understand.

It's been hard. I've been lonely while my ex has serious boyfriends one after another. I've been single the entire time. I have to drop off my boy and watch him walk into their house. I come home to an empty room, no friends, no family other than my son. And I just move along in life alone. I just sit here. Wasting away my time.

I kinda feel like my job is over and now it's time to move on. I did what I could and now only oblivion awaits me. I'll just be another statistic that nobody will ever care about or see.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same things I was lucky enough to say before he died 5 years ago: Thanks for being my dad, thanks for loving me, I love you.
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky to have a great dad who's still with us. The pandemic has kept us an ocean apart, but the kids and I FaceTimed with him earlier. He got to start Father's Day having some Frozen songs screamed in his face, so he was very pretend pleased.
 
God--
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad, you died when I was two. I wish I had known you, I think I would be a better man and father myself had I had you to guide me. I can only hope I get my children to be half the man I know you were
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
thanks for leaving me.  to my stepdad im sorry it took 20 years to appreciate what you did rip 2018
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Miss you, dad.  I'm going to reload my sniper rifle and try again."

Just kidding.  I wouldn't waste my time on him other than to say "F*ck you!!" to his face.

Happy Father's Day, everyone.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The happy thoughts in this thread about dads makes me glad that there are a lot of dads in the world who didn't actively try to screw over their kids.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
you deserved better.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GregoryD: I've posted mine here before. It was rather brutal. He's been dead now for 10 years. My mother passed a couple of years ago.

They're gone and I don't feel like my mother is looking over my shoulder anymore.

I blamed a lot of my problems on not having a present father in my life. I outlined them all in detail.

Even though I got divorced from my son's mother, I didn't repeat the cycle. I stayed in his life. He's 18 and about to venture out on his own. I did the best I could. More than I can say about my own father. If I go now he'll be okay. He is old enough to understand.

It's been hard. I've been lonely while my ex has serious boyfriends one after another. I've been single the entire time. I have to drop off my boy and watch him walk into their house. I come home to an empty room, no friends, no family other than my son. And I just move along in life alone. I just sit here. Wasting away my time.

I kinda feel like my job is over and now it's time to move on. I did what I could and now only oblivion awaits me. I'll just be another statistic that nobody will ever care about or see.


You ever consider therapy?  It sounds like your brain is lying to you, telling you that you're worthless.  Brains are jerks like that sometimes, and it's important to go to someone who can help.
 
shuntman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More than 10 years since he passed and I still regret that I was on the other side of the world and couldn't get back in time before he was gone. I still miss him but I appreciate him more as time goes by. A flawed man but true to himself and he did his best. That was good enough for me and I hope I can live up to him.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm trying to be a better father than he was.
Not a high bar to clear.

But I had some good men in my life and my mom did a great job on her own too so it's all good, I'll honor them today.

Cheers for those of you celebrating the day as intended, hopefully down the road I'll have earned those accolades. :)
 
No Catchy Nickname [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My Dad died early in 2019. He was elderly, and hadn't been well for some time, so it was not at all unexpected.

He had his faults, but overall he had a life well lived, and made a success of himself while coming from a very poor background. He's an inspirational figure in that regard.

Funny thing is, I'm sort of glad he went before the pandemic, because it meant I was able to see him one last time before he died. We had a family Christmas in 2018, said our goodbyes knowing it was probably going to be the last time we saw each other, and parted. Less than two months later, he was gone. I was able to go back for the funeral (I was about to leave for the airport when my brother called to say Dad had slipped away) and grieve.

He was a humanist, so I'm not going to say he's up in Heaven or any of that shiat, but Dad, wherever you are--or aren't--you did a pretty good job with us. I just wish you'd owned up a bit before often to Mum when you snacked on the left over roast beef or pork at night instead of blaming it on us :)
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: The happy thoughts in this thread about dads makes me glad that there are a lot of dads in the world who didn't actively try to screw over their kids.


Yeah.  I usually stay out of these threads because I don't have anything nice to say.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The worst is having your Dad die when you are 10 or so. Just old enough to bond, then that dreaded day when you come home from riding your bike, and your house is full of crying relatives, and you get ushered into a back room for a "talk".
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I lost my Dad back in October of 2010, so it's been a while.  He was 30 days from turning 70.

As more & more time passes, I realized that I never thanked him for teaching me some of the basic skills in life, or "life's lessons" to be exact:  to ride a bike, to drive a stick shift, to handle a firearm, how to cast the line on the open-faced Spincast fishing pole, to know right from wrong (common sense things), how to work on your own car...& sooooo many other little things a person needs to know in this day & age.

He was very much a "people person" & enjoyed playing golf with his other friends OFTEN, so I know he wouldn't have survived 2020.  In a strange way, I'm thankful for that!  But on the other hand, I lost my Sister last year (my Mother remarried so it's not his daughter) so seeing yet another family member passing would just be...too...much!  And seeing all the advertising on TV, radio, internet about Father's day...well...it just gets to me!  "What will you get YOUR Dad for Father's day"? they say.  How about flowers for his headstone, I say.  But I can't even do that because I live in a different part of the country from where his plot is, so it is what it is!

I miss you, Dad!  I just want you to know that I'm doing okay.  I've moved a third of the way across the country since you passed so I now have a new home, new job, new friends, new Mustang out front...I'm alright now!  Really, I'm alright & life is good here!  You've taught me to take care of myself & THAT'S a big deal to me...& IT WORKED!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smug Beer Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You destroyed the family, thanks for that. I was bitter for a long time, but I've come to accept it - as if there's a choice in the matter.

You live halfway across the country and we seldom speak. There's no acrimony, but we aren't close. You don't know your granddaughter other than through pictures seen on social media. I'm ok with this.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My boyfriend and I will be heading over to my parents' house later for lunch, though the weather means Dad won't be grilling this year (BOOOOOOO). I'll say the same thing to him I say every Father's Day.

"Hey, Dad. I love you. Happy Father's Day."

My sister and I are incredibly fortunate to have a wonderful father in our lives. Some of my friends (and my boyfriend) can't say the same. He can be a pain in the ass sometimes, and he gets on mom's nerves because he's always harping at her about taking better care of herself (she has COPD and CHF), but it's because he cares.

I wish some of you didn't have to go through the things you did. I read these threads every year and feel an immense amount of sorrow for what you had to suffer because no one should have to live like that. For those that have/had a great father like I've got, we should count ourselves incredibly lucky.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dear Sperm Donor,

F*ck you.

Bye,
Kitty
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spontn80: wearsmanyhats: And yet again, I want a 12-string

life is too short to do without
I found this recently
[Fark user image 850x478]


Nice!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Hey dad, I finished typing up that article you're going to submit to [nationally distributed magazine]".

In fact, I'll tell him that today when he comes over.

Snark aside, I understand though.  He's 83, and every time someone can't get ahold of him for a day I end up having to drive over to check on him because I'm the only family close enough.  I get that awful feeling in the pit of my stomach, because the distaffbopper and I discovered her mother dead at 50 under the same kind of circumstances.  He'll say "I'm not dead yet" in a humorous tone, but we know it's inevitable that one of these times, that's not going to be true, and I'm dreading that day.
 
undernova
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't know why you didn't make your way 5 hours south to watch your first granddaughter graduate. But your undiagnosed autistic traits give me some idea. You're lucky my wife and I brought our children to you enough times over the years that they have positive memories of you. You're also lucky I've carved out a version of you in my head that portrays you as someone still worth the effort. Stay off the 24 hour news channels.
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll see him in an hour or so. I might kick him in the shin for fun.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

undernova: Don't know why you didn't make your way 5 hours south to watch your first granddaughter graduate. But your undiagnosed autistic traits give me some idea. You're lucky my wife and I brought our children to you enough times over the years that they have positive memories of you. You're also lucky I've carved out a version of you in my head that portrays you as someone still worth the effort. Stay off the 24 hour news channels.


This.  That CNN and MSNBC shiat will rot your brain.
 
wademh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GregoryD: I've posted mine here before. It was rather brutal. He's been dead now for 10 years. My mother passed a couple of years ago.

They're gone and I don't feel like my mother is looking over my shoulder anymore.

I blamed a lot of my problems on not having a present father in my life. I outlined them all in detail.

Even though I got divorced from my son's mother, I didn't repeat the cycle. I stayed in his life. He's 18 and about to venture out on his own. I did the best I could. More than I can say about my own father. If I go now he'll be okay. He is old enough to understand.

It's been hard. I've been lonely while my ex has serious boyfriends one after another. I've been single the entire time. I have to drop off my boy and watch him walk into their house. I come home to an empty room, no friends, no family other than my son. And I just move along in life alone. I just sit here. Wasting away my time.

I kinda feel like my job is over and now it's time to move on. I did what I could and now only oblivion awaits me. I'll just be another statistic that nobody will ever care about or see.


The last and perhaps greatest gift to give your son is to set any example about the importance of seizing your life.

Some fathers find they have to do so at the expense of doing the Dad thing. That can leave a lot of pain behind. Oddly, just sacrificing yourself isn't always a good alternative.

Seems you made your sacrifices. Now it's time to show him how to live by getting back up and living. Find a passion, or 4, and care for yourself. Live it as an example you hope he can in some way follow.
 
NoGods
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He had dementia. He lost his my backwards. He remembered older things but not more recent events. The last time I saw him he didn't recognize me. Mom introduced me and he was surprised. He said, "How did you get so big?" I read part of a Robert Burns poem at his funeral.

"My father was a farmer
Upon the Carrick border.
Carefully he bred me
in decency and order.
He bade me play a manly part
Though I had ne'er a farthing.
For without an honest manly heart
no man is worth regarding."
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.