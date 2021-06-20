 Skip to content
 
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else are they going to get you to buy $7 bottles of water?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: How else are they going to get you to buy $7 bottles of water?


You can bring empty containers and fill them for free at those drinking fountain/bottle fillers, ime.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I gotta admit I do feel safer now that you've placed that potentially explosive bottle you know right next to the line there with all the other potentially explosive bottles and one big potentially explosive trash can.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were coming back from Turkey with A LOT of perfumed shampoos and shower gels for our own use, but mostly as gifts to family and in-laws.
We had extra weight so we grabbed one of the (wrapped) carry-ons we had initially tried to check in to make weight.

Guess which one we took without thinking.
Guess what happened afterwards.

:(
 
xerge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: koder: How else are they going to get you to buy $7 bottles of water?

You can bring empty containers and fill them for free at those drinking fountain/bottle fillers, ime.


In some countries, perhaps, but I'm not drinking tap water in the USA. Some of it is clearly contaminated with lead. Dog only knows what other contaminants Americans routinely consume from their tap water. The standards are clearly as low as the public will accept, and even those low standards are apparently routinely ignored. Also, most of it has an assload of chlorine in it, because US water companies can't guarantee that their water treatment and distribution systems are safe and uncontaminated with harmful pathogens.

I guess I'll just pay the $7.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow I would not have guessed 15 years. I'd have figured coming up for 20, like maybe this September, October kinda time.

What the fark happened 15 years ago that made this a good idea then?
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
last flight I was on I brought two airplane bottles of vodka. I was threatened with arrest.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: What the fark happened 15 years ago that made this a good idea then?


BiNaRy LiQuId ExPlOsIvEs
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The technology exists. Exempted liquids like medicine and breast milk are screened all the time. The problem is that the machines that do it are slow as all fark, and having to test everyone's liquids would make the wait times even worse than they already are.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: koder: How else are they going to get you to buy $7 bottles of water?

You can bring empty containers and fill them for free at those drinking fountain/bottle fillers, ime.


I also stopped buying bottled water years ago. I just fill large bottles with tap water and keep them in the refrigerator for whenever I want cold water.

Bottled water is a waste of money and too much use of plastic.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And do you still have to take off your shoes at American airports?

Farking dumb. You don't even have to do that at Israel's international airport.
 
cb1234
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chucknasty: last flight I was on I brought two airplane bottles of vodka. I was threatened with arrest.


Terrorist or nervious flier?

What's the difference you can buy vodka and a gallon of hand sanitizer once you get past the check point. They will happily let you take it on the plane if it was purchased in the airport.

Sounds more like a money play to me.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm more annoyed that I have to show my birth certificate to get a driver's license if I want to fly.
 
