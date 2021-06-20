 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Pickup truck drives into a crowd at a Florida pride parade hitting two, one fatally, and narrowly missing a car Debbie Wasserman Schultz was riding in   (thehill.com) divider line
30
    More: Florida, Broward County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Wilton Manors, pride parade, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, pickup truck, Street Festival  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2021 at 6:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Did she just happen to be there or was this a known appearance?

*click*

Well shiat.

I guess this is how the suicide cult is going to play out.

shiat.

I know, the suspect didn't kill themself. You don't expect them to be good at it, do you?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Joe Bob Jihadi is having a really busy summer so far. I wonder if cops are ready to listen to people tell them about their crazy racist redneck uncles yet?

/probably not
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeh appears this may have been one of those "thought I was pressing the brake, but I was actually pressing the gas" situations:

https://twitter.com/IanMargolWPLG/sta​t​us/1406448179411918869
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This one is looking like an accident - a horrible accident.  The driver of the truck was part of the parade and is a member of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, as were the victims.  He looked absolutely horrified when they were putting him in the police car and just kept staring at where rescue people were working on the two victims.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Joe Bob Jihadi is having a really busy summer so far. I wonder if cops are ready to listen to people tell them about their crazy racist redneck uncles yet?

/probably not


Today in "Tales of Those Who Proudly DNRTFA"...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

corq: Yeh appears this may have been one of those "thought I was pressing the brake, but I was actually pressing the gas" situations:

https://twitter.com/IanMargolWPLG/stat​us/1406448179411918869


good
I had that thought too. That would be way better.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But those gays were... Uh... Rioting! Yeah, that's it. They were rioting. So the law allows the driver to run over whoever they want for their personal safety.

/F'ing florida.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It speaks volumes that we assume it's Vanilla Isis in these situations.
Every farmers market a potential atrocity.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat.
Oh wait, this is different than the MAGAt plowing into the bicyclists?
Never mind.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it was only a matter of time since desantis legalized this particular terrorist attack.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another f*cking truck-into-a-crowd thread? Already?

Please, we can do without the trifecta.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't sniff poppers and drive.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exactly as planned.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truck driver who drove into a protest in Minneapolis wasn't charged and the same day trucks drive into two different crowds.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Remember, the Republican party tried very hard to make this exact thing 100% legal in as many states as possible.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: It speaks volumes that we assume it's Vanilla Isis in these situations.
Every farmers market a potential atrocity.


Fark assumes a lot of things, most of them incorrectly.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Remember, the Republican party tried very hard to make this exact thing 100% legal in as many states as possible.


Whatever one thinks of those laws they're pushing, this is not applicable: the asshole in question veered into the opposing lane.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Remember, the Republican party tried very hard to make this exact thing 100% legal in as many states as possible.


Crap, sorry, thought I was commenting on the bicycle murderer thread. Don't know the specifics about this horror yet.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Smoking GNU: Remember, the Republican party tried very hard to make this exact thing 100% legal in as many states as possible.

Crap, sorry, thought I was commenting on the bicycle murderer thread. Don't know the specifics about this horror yet.


Don't let that stop you from making idiotic assumptions like everyone else that has already commented.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it took this long for the story to green; this would've been a 300 comment outragefest if it came out last night and had a bunch of twitter screen grabs in the first couple posts.

There's still only going to be 1 or 2 people that actually read the story, so there are definitely going to be plenty of ill-informed outrage posts.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: I'm surprised it took this long for the story to green; this would've been a 300 comment outragefest if it came out last night and had a bunch of twitter screen grabs in the first couple posts.

There's still only going to be 1 or 2 people that actually read the story, so there are definitely going to be plenty of ill-informed outrage posts.


It's funny what waiting and getting facts before green lighting a story does.
 
munko
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: corq: Yeh appears this may have been one of those "thought I was pressing the brake, but I was actually pressing the gas" situations:

https://twitter.com/IanMargolWPLG/stat​us/1406448179411918869

good
I had that thought too. That would be way better.


dead is still dead.  I don't imagine the family of the deceased, care about the suspect M.O.  They gave no farks.  Moments after this broke last night, there seemed to be a race to blame a maga hat wearin/ Wasserman hater driving the Trump bus.  Until a few more more people read the end of the article.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh hey, it's the logical conclusion to conservatives spending the last year inferring that vehicular homicide should be okay in regards to protestors and activists!
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Crappy pinball performance.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If he were driving a stick, this could have been avoided.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: I'm surprised it took this long for the story to green; this would've been a 300 comment outragefest if it came out last night and had a bunch of twitter screen grabs in the first couple posts.

There's still only going to be 1 or 2 people that actually read the story, so there are definitely going to be plenty of ill-informed outrage posts.


Okay, in my defense, the article took the lawyer-friendly approach to not giving any information, and I had to check the comments to this thread to learn it might've been an accident.

I'm still ill-informed and outraged... Just not at this story now!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Oh hey, it's the logical conclusion to conservatives spending the last year inferring that vehicular homicide should be okay in regards to protestors and activists!


conservatives made a gay man run over parade goers?

The amount of ignorance in this thread is amazing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: It speaks volumes that we assume it's Vanilla Isis in these situations.
Every farmers market a potential atrocity.


It only speaks volumes about those who do that.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: MattytheMouse: Oh hey, it's the logical conclusion to conservatives spending the last year inferring that vehicular homicide should be okay in regards to protestors and activists!

conservatives made a gay man run over parade goers?

The amount of ignorance in this thread is amazing.


Buddy, I already fessed up to mistake. Sorry I assumed it was a hate crime after a year of people chomping at the bit to run people over and an unclear article!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Catlenfell: The truck driver who drove into a protest in Minneapolis wasn't charged and the same day trucks drive into two different crowds.


I don't hear anyone calling for the banning of trucks.

/runs
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.