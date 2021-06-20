 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Sh*t's in the dumpster, yo   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad. The Dutch painters were the best, IMO.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are appealing for information on how two original paintings from 17th century European artists ended up in a roadside dumpster

Well I've got a pretty good idea why they ended up there - not condoning it, but I understand.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were thrown out in a mean-spirited way I would expect them to have been defaced or altered in some cheeky way.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The owner probably did not know what they were.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was just a story here on Fark about a painting by David Bowie being found at a dump. A while ago there were two similar stories: a woman found a print by Whistler at a Goodwill $5 bin, and a Chinese bowl that was found at a garage sale later sold for millions at auction.
People! If you are cleaning out a relative's home after a death, or are decluttering, or inherit something, look art over carefully, and maybe get it appraised. At the very least, don't just throw it out.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Of course, for every treasure, there are 800,000 cubic feet of garbage that should have been thrown out decades ago.

/There's a reason this miracle finds make the paper
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
minorshan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

They seem like damm good painting to me. I like that their portraits are human. Okay sign back to the artist.
 
