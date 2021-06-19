 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 842: "Summer Fun". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
14
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

21 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2021 at 12:01 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Summer Fun

Description: Show us what fun things you're doing or places you're going this summer.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Day camping
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hiking
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Napping
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



I was going to do a lot of this, but hurt my foot the second day of vacation, and could only look at the kayak the rest of the trip. I've got two more kayak trips planned this summer, I hope to be better by then, but we will see.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/ I can still bird watch, though, and plan to do a lot more of that
//Osprey on her nest, watching me watch her.
///Mooresville, NC
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lake Superior I
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lake Superior II
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Most of my summer will be spent saying "No Drew. Drew, No, NO" (3mo old puppy)
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

It's time to travel from the Mid-West to the West Coast to see family.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Spending time gawking at the local car shows.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Going salmon fishing on my brother in law's boat in the Alberni inlet.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Been doing a lot of hiking. The woods are one of my happy places.
Fark user imageView Full Size

In the Balance by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Enjoying the fauna. I seriously love these guys, and they're almost gone now. Brood X was here for a good time, not a long time.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Communing with the Cicadas by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.