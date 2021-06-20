 Skip to content
(Vox)   Did you become a more productive person during the lockdown? If not, don't worry; no one did, really
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I learned video editing, which has come in handy at my work. So I got that going for me, which is nice.

I also upped my home cooking game. Not sure if eating better is "productive", but me and the missus have enjoyed it.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned to properly cook risotto, it's a labor of love
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charles of York: I learned to properly cook risotto, it's a labor of love


Congrats on that. No snark, either. A properly made risotto is one of life's great culinary pleasures.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cleaned a lot and didn't half ass it spent hours just cleaning my bathroom. I walked a whole lot much to the joy of my doctor. I wish I could have done more but I didn't have the money, especially after the new washer and dryer 😞
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was still working outside the house and as busy as ever. Not all of us got to spend our pandemic break watching Netflix and baking bread.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Professionally, my best year, probably ever. I was deemed an essential worker, though, so the only thing that really changed in my life was that the roads were empty.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: I was still working outside the house and as busy as ever. Not all of us got to spend our pandemic break watching Netflix and baking bread.


I was working from home. I saved some time since I didn't have to commute. But I was anchored to my workstation from 8 am to 5 pm every day. So not exactly a bonanza of free time.  Some of us that work from home actually WORK and don't take time out to do laundry and housecleaning while we are on the clock.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: RTOGUY: I was still working outside the house and as busy as ever. Not all of us got to spend our pandemic break watching Netflix and baking bread.

I was working from home. I saved some time since I didn't have to commute. But I was anchored to my workstation from 8 am to 5 pm every day. So not exactly a bonanza of free time.  Some of us that work from home actually WORK and don't take time out to do laundry and housecleaning while we are on the clock.


I was working one week at home and one week in the office. Spent most of my Monday in the office fixing the mess from my counterpart. But I did get a lot done there without people distracting me, updated all our office lists, employee list, training stuff I was bleh about. I was even impressed with all I did.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: RTOGUY: I was still working outside the house and as busy as ever. Not all of us got to spend our pandemic break watching Netflix and baking bread.

I was working from home. I saved some time since I didn't have to commute. But I was anchored to my workstation from 8 am to 5 pm every day. So not exactly a bonanza of free time.  Some of us that work from home actually WORK and don't take time out to do laundry and housecleaning while we are on the clock.


I'm sure a lot of people were working hard but all of these articles are written  as if lockdown was a vacation. A whole lot of us didn't get so much as a day off we had just as much to do only everything was way more difficult with the restrictions. For myself the hours got longer because picking up parts and supplies went from a ten minute stop to an hour wait because I had to call everything in and then wait out in the parking lot. The equipment still had to get fixed though so add an extra hour to every single job.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Essential worker here; yes, I was more productive because I didn't waste time accommodating those non-essentials on the roads.

/people who started working where I work during the plague times are getting traumatized by pre-COVID normal work load.  Sort of funny, really; I tried to warn them.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did every single thing on a multi year honey do list.  Put in 3 new floors, pained every single room in my house including doors, moldings and ceilings.  Deep cleaned everybody and cranny inside and out, trained my dogs, did some major dad/kid time and worked on my cooking.  My businesses were open but very slow so the managers handled it as usual.   Gave them some very nice bonuses.
Last I finally got off my ass on a new product I have been developing on and off for 2 years, finally finished and it looks like it's getting licensed out next month.
Only thing on my covid bucket list I did not do was get into a regular exercise routine.  I managed 6 weeks then tennis elbow ended that.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More productive?  Maybe, in that I found the time to organize several years worth of ordered equipment in the office into "We're still going to install this" and "we're not installing this, so it's spares now" categories during the breaks of being an essential worker, but having to wait longer for things like equipment shipments, or waiting for couriers to come by for pickups because we couldn't just give access.

Too many of these articles seem like work from home people all learned new non-work skills and hobbies, while ignoring that a whole crapton of us didn't work from home, aren't going to get mentioned in anyone's speeches or be part of any parades, but we still had to be out there daily keeping things working.

/might end up framing my federal "Right of Unimpeded Transport" form though
//no officer, you can't stop me from going to do my job, so sayeth the feds
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
when i wasn't reading articles on Fark about super dads who built the kids or kitties some amazing backyard roller coaster or some such shiat i was living in mild fear and depression, largely sleeping my time away while taking 3 large doses of meds a day. it was a big day out buying smokes and groceries while wearing a mask and disposable gloves. as of late i have packed over 120 cartons because Mrs. Swimo has us moving to SC USA. and if packing cardboard cartons with all your crap isn't fun i don't know what is.
 
comrade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I ran a ton in 2020 especially during the worst days of the lockdowns. I'd go on .75 to 1.5 hour runs three days a week. I didn't want to lose upper body muscle so we turned out cellar into a home gym and I built up quite a bit of muscle and a six-pack.

My wife and I would pick a cuisine from somewhere in the works and cook it for a week.  Surprises were Ghana and Trinidad - super tasty food.  That said, seems like most places in the world just eat stew all the time.

We drank an ungodly amount of wine and alcohol.   We're finally cutting back.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got into cheese-making, sous vide cooking & nature photography via a trail cam.
Yeah, I'm one of those "can't sit still" types.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Winterlight: I learned video editing, which has come in handy at my work. So I got that going for me, which is nice.

I also upped my home cooking game. Not sure if eating better is "productive", but me and the missus have enjoyed it.


Me too. Got locked down with a lady who has been writing, shooting, lighting and editing for a quarter century.  She has almost broken me of doing things manually instead of using the features in Premiere that do it for you. Let the tool do the work, she keeps saying. And not just in Premiere lol.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I did every single thing on a multi year honey do list.  Put in 3 new floors, pained every single room in my house including doors, moldings and ceilings.  Deep cleaned everybody and cranny inside and out, trained my dogs, did some major dad/kid time and worked on my cooking.  My businesses were open but very slow so the managers handled it as usual.   Gave them some very nice bonuses.
Last I finally got off my ass on a new product I have been developing on and off for 2 years, finally finished and it looks like it's getting licensed out next month.
Only thing on my covid bucket list I did not do was get into a regular exercise routine.  I managed 6 weeks then tennis elbow ended that.


Keep your elbow bent and your wrist firm on backhands. If you have to, go to a 2-handed backhand to keep your wrist stable. Emphasise the last 3 fingers when you grip to, again, keep the wrist stable. The tendons for those fingers wrap around your forearm all the way to the elbow. I've always been able to clear up tendonitis issues by fixing the mechanics. Note: Even if it's from lifting, it's still probably from what you're doing with your hands. Lift with your arms, not your hands. Disclaimer: I am not a doctor.
 
