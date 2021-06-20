 Skip to content
 
Drug charges? Let me look at the mugshots
    Drug investigation leads, arrests, Bellaire  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank farking god for police, for they protect us from the abject evil of society. Like these people:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also thank God for reporters that refuse to even mention the drug or do any real reporting, serving only as a way to complicity ruin people's names publicly.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The gal in the middle is the youngest at 26

Thats a hard 26
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cman: The gal in the middle is the youngest at 26

Thats a hard 26


Jesus, I skimmed over that part.

She looks like my MiL. She's a wonderful woman, but...she's not 26.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: The gal in the middle is the youngest at 26

Thats a hard 26


Possibly, also just possibly a crappy photo. If it's taken in the small hours of the morning following a night on unnamed-by-the-article drugs (I think we all know it's meth or MDMA) then she might look quite normal under normal circumstances.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: Thank farking god for police, for they protect us from the abject evil of society. Like these people:

[Fark user image 648x365]

Also thank God for reporters that refuse to even mention the drug or do any real reporting, serving only as a way to complicity ruin people's names publicly.


those mugshots scream "maybe she's born with it, maybe it's methamphetamine "
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

koder: Thank farking god for police, for they protect us from the abject evil of society. Like these people:

[Fark user image image 648x365]

Also thank God for reporters that refuse to even mention the drug or do any real reporting, serving only as a way to complicity ruin people's names publicly.


You sound like you do drugs ;)
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The all look high AF
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe they all had just heard a funny joke.
 
