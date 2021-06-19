 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ship's captain dies at sea and the crew is lost about what to do with the body. There is absolutely no precedent for this. No one has any idea of what to do with a body that needs a proper burial. A burial at sea. It's as if the concept doesn't exist   (cnn.com) divider line
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sew him or her up in a tarpaulin and weight it down with a cannonball

Summon the ship's company, mumble an appropriate prayer, then over the side.

Issue a rum ration.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tilt the plank right down the side,
Put him on it, make him slide.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Unless it was an expected death or an autopsy can be performed aboard ship (like with a US Navy ship), maritime law is generally to preserve the body in refrigeration for authorities at the port to examine.

They don't just bury crewmembers at sea without following the law. That would make the death seem...criminal.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
