(Buzzfeed News)   Photos of how people celebrated the "new" holiday of Juneteenth 100 years ago   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
    American Civil War, Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Southern United States, Black communities, Dr. Brian Purnell of Bowdoin College, end of slavery, Joe Biden  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. So cool. Very happy we now have a National Holiday to commemorate the end of slavery. Going to be more challenging for Republicans to suppress Critical Race Theory in public schools, huh?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Wow. So cool. Very happy we now have a National Holiday to commemorate the end of slavery. Going to be more challenging for Republicans to suppress Critical Race Theory in public schools, huh?


Given it's a very high level college course, they already succeeded and......I see what you're going for
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A picture of a lynching from 1921 wouldn't have surprised me
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Last year Drew had a banner that said Happy Juneteenth. Guess he's over it.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tanqueray: Last year Drew had a banner that said Happy Juneteenth. Guess he's over it.


It automatically came in as a federal holiday on my iCal from Google, so there's that, I guess.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love history.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yea, but why are they celebrating in June?  The 13th Amendment was passed in January!

/s
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Note they were celebrating Juneteenth in Virginia 120 years ago.

We have Farkers calling Juneteenth "revisionism" because it wasn't akshually date of the end of slavery.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They should make some Friday The Juneteenth movies starring Kevin Hart and The Rock.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Yea, but why are they celebrating in June?  The 13th Amendment was passed in January!

/s


The card said moops!
 
