(US Naval Institute)   Don't worry about that 3.9 earthquake. It was actually just a massive explosion next to an aircraft carrier
17
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had hoped it was Godzilla or Cth*lh* or something coming to destroy Florida.  Darn.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: I had hoped it was Godzilla or Cth*lh* or something coming to destroy Florida.  Darn.


You want Godzillas? This is how you attract Godzillas.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, North Korea isn't the only country to declare war on the ocean...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Most brand new warship classes will get this test.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How many marine critters lost their life for this junk waving contest?
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I figured the Ford should have been a tender for the USS Richard Nixon, but what do I know.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was my understanding there would be no aftermath.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Okay, the ship can handle large explosions nearby. But how does it handle going down stairs?
 
jzeeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BlueBox: How many marine critters lost their life for this junk waving contest?


Seven
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BlueBox: How many marine critters lost their life for this junk waving contest?


3.  but nobody liked them anyway
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So China, our ships can deal with this, why don't you try it on your carriers?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BlueBox: How many marine critters lost their life for this junk waving contest?


Fark user imageView Full Size

They shoulda evolved themselves.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BlueBox: How many marine critters lost their life for this junk waving contest?


Tree-fiddy.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
it was an aircraft carrier having an abortion

/at c
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hate knowing everything
 
