(Some Guy)   Noise Factor tonight is kind of like when you go shopping hungry; a real mixed bag. Some Offspring, Lo-Pan, Nine Inch Nails, a double helping of Sons of Butcher, and a song about yogurt. No, for real. Show starts @ 11 PM ET   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry Modmins, forgot to add the show is at 11PM ET!

/oops!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rev.K: Sorry Modmins, forgot to add the show is at 11PM ET!

/oops!!

Click 'Report this link to admins' below and ask nicely; they'll fix itOh, and'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Rev.K: Sorry Modmins, forgot to add the show is at 11PM ET!

/oops!!
Click 'Report this link to admins' below and ask nicely; they'll fix itOh, and'Standing' by...


DONE!

Thanks man!
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Working tonight so I'll tune in.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: Working tonight so I'll tune in.


Awesome.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks for coming back every week, everyone.

I just wrapped Episode 9 yesterday that will air on July 3. In that episode I included a long overdue shoutout to all of you here on FARK dot com.


So act surprised when you hear it in two weeks, ok?
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know if I can keep a hard-on for this long.

*calls doctors for advice*
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lo Pan had some long nails but they weren't no 9 inches.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trik: Lo Pan had some long nails but they weren't no 9 inches.
[Fark user image 600x900]


That's my favourite part of watching Kung Fu Panda with the kids: Lo Pan is the dad duck.

Then again, half of Tenacious D is the panda.
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sorry K, on vacation with bad wifi so I can't listen.  I'll be back next week tho.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lo pan / lu ban

Lu Ban[a] (c.507-444 BC)[1][2] was a Chinese structural engineer, inventor, and carpenter during the Zhou Dynasty. He is revered as the Chinese Deity (Patron) of builders and contractors.

always found it funny that the bad guy in a movie made by a guy named Carpenter is the Chinese god of Carpenters.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mattbastard: Sorry K, on vacation with bad wifi so I can't listen.  I'll be back next week tho.


No worries my man.

You can always check out the 'archive' tab on the website and listen to old shows anytime.
 
