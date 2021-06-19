 Skip to content
(CBC)   Raccoon poo is not food. Tell that to a 1 year old   (cbc.ca) divider line
22
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gah! Raccoon poop is one of the worst, for sure.

Fun story: I put a contract on a house about 10 years ago. At the inspection, the inspector found the crawl space filled with raccoon poop. We cancelled that contract immediately. Just...no.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...life-saving meds not authorized in Canada delivered with time to spare.

Whar "Hero" tag???
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forest raisins?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Forest raisins?


With deadly roundworm?

Spicy Tootsie Rolls
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fine to eat if you cook it first, right?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes my dinner plans for tonight. Thanks Obama
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alberta at least if he has brain damage he wont stand out.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 236x236]


The unhealthy choices dude kinda has a freak Cyberpunk style thing going - Victor Veg looks like an escapee from a Bored of the Rings elvish forest.  I'm gonna vote unhealthy on this one.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This was an episode of "House" once

/the kid got lupus
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm actually pretty impressed that the mom knew how serious this potentially was and what to do. If I saw a baby eat animal poo, I would just think, "Dammit, that stupid baby ate animal poo" and then attempt to prevent them from eating any more animal poo.

/stupid babies need the most attention
 
Leachreas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And here I was complaining about the raccoon latrine in the middle of our yard.
(Just hooked up a motion sensing sprinkler that, let's be honest, is probably just going to be an expensive raccoon bidet)
 
schubie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How did they survive so long at Grey Gardens?
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA: they were prescribed albendazole, which needs to be taken within three days of exposure.
Special authorization to write the prescription was given by Health Canada, as its manufacturer has not filed a drug submission in Canada

Submission must be somewhere in the pipeline after COVID vaccines.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ashley Haughton learned raccoon scat can be extremely dangerous when she found it in her yard in Lethbridge, Alta.
...
Both advised the parents to wait and see if their son - whom they didn't want to name in order to protect his privacy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Ashley Haughton learned raccoon scat can be extremely dangerous when she found it in her yard in Lethbridge, Alta.
...
Both advised the parents to wait and see if their son - whom they didn't want to name in order to protect his privacy

[Fark user image image 387x267]


I'm thinking more that his name won't show up in a google search when he's 13 and in middle school and the kids decide to look up their friends.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image 640x852]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was cool the company wasn't even making it anymore but had the ingredients and recipe and whipped up a batch for the kid.
 
yms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Raccoons have an instinctual urge to wash their food before eating it.

A wild cotton candy appears:

Racoon Gets Sad when His Cotton Candy Dissolves in Water
Youtube rfbb4yRBH64
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: That was cool the company wasn't even making it anymore but had the ingredients and recipe and whipped up a batch for the kid.


Given that raccoons aren't going away any time soon, and small children aren't likely to become any smarter about what they put in their mouths . . . I'm wondering whether it might not be a good idea to manufacture small quantities of the drug and keep them on hand for future incidents like this.

An info campaign to tell the public why raccoon doodoo is more dangerous than most poop might not hurt, either.
 
