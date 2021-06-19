 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Fifty years ago, this woman became the sole survivor of 86 passengers on a flight that crashed over the Peruvian rainforest.. Earning that status involved falling from 10,000 feet and then walking injured though the jungle for 11 days. She was 17   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, LANSA Flight 508, Rainforest, Juliane Kpcke, Hans-Wilhelm Koepcke, Amazon Rainforest, Juliane Diller, 17-year-old, Peru  
•       •       •

588 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2021 at 10:17 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read about her back when it first occurred.

/Is she single still?
//Asking for a friend.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Only survivor?  That's mighty suspicious...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Technically her mother survived the fall.  Evidence indicates she died some time afterward being too injured to hike out of the jungle herself.  Must have been quite an updraft.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'From a window seat in a back row, she watched a bolt of lightning strike the plane's right wing. She remembers the aircraft nose-diving and her mother saying, evenly, "Now it's all over." '

German, to the very end.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: 'From a window seat in a back row, she watched a bolt of lightning strike the plane's right wing. She remembers the aircraft nose-diving and her mother saying, evenly, "Now it's all over." '

German, to the very end.


Wouldn't they be in Argentina, not Peru?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Only survivor?  That's mighty suspicious...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Technically her mother survived the fall.  Evidence indicates she died some time afterward being too injured to hike out of the jungle herself.  Must have been quite an updraft.


Wait really?

Link?
 
soupafi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/approves
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You could say she's Unbreakable.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/approves
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...if you know what I mean.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: You could say she's Unbreakable.


*shakes tiny fist*

/my sister was a production assistant on that film
//csb
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Technically her mother survived the fall.  Evidence indicates she died some time afterward being too injured to hike out of the jungle herself.  Must have been quite an updraft.


Probably a good thing then that she wasn't found by her daughter. She wouldn't have left her.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
AnotherBrian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There was a cool episode on her from Futility Closet a while ago.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: backhand.slap.of.reason: Technically her mother survived the fall.  Evidence indicates she died some time afterward being too injured to hike out of the jungle herself.  Must have been quite an updraft.

Wait really?

Link?


I don't have a link.  I read a few different sources.  One of them said there was evidence that her mother had also survived the crash but was unable to leave touchdown and perished.  They did not land together.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: puffy999: backhand.slap.of.reason: Technically her mother survived the fall.  Evidence indicates she died some time afterward being too injured to hike out of the jungle herself.  Must have been quite an updraft.

Wait really?

Link?

I don't have a link.  I read a few different sources.  One of them said there was evidence that her mother had also survived the crash but was unable to leave touchdown and perished.  They did not land together.


I suppose I should have said I read a few different sources a few years back.  I'm sure there still out there. One was quite long and detailed the particulars of her journey to the fishing hut.  It's a miracle she wasn't eaten alive by something in the water.

Strangely enough, I was just thinking about her while walking my dog the other day.  Crazy how that happens.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I remember seeing this story on Ripley's Believe It or Not! or some other show. It's a pretty amazing story.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
S-s-s-seventeen!
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Today, I'd like to see a 17yo go without a cell phone for 11 days.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Salute 🍺
 
Drearyx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My mother met this woman decades ago, I had just asked about her a few days ago tho.

Spooky
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Her father's circuitous two-year relocation effort from Germany to South America reads a little "escapee".

Ratlines
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trik: Today, I'd like to see a 17yo go without a cell phone for 11 days.


Said the same for my generation with portable electronics. "These kids today" is the only phrase that echoes for the entirety of human history.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.