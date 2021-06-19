 Skip to content
(Wyoming News)   What happens when your county has a 40% Covid vax rate and everyone acts like the pandemic is over?   (wyomingnews.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Five people have died from the virus in the past eight days.

Something like that?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wyoming, their motto is: So Beautiful, So Dumb.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Exactly what you think would happen.  People get sick and die.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You Got to Take Sick an Die Some of These Days, MUDDY WATERS, (1942) Blues Guitar Legend
Youtube 5Tg1aIK_-7o
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only 5?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Only 5?


Only 9 people live in Wyoming.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oblig post from a former Wyomingite:
Garfield: It Must Be True!
Youtube 56uSDQECrRQ
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the Laramie County Sheriff's Department announced it had reinstated its masking requirement for visitors to its building because of "a recent rash of COVID cases" within the Laramie County jail.

So they had a masking policy and the cases went down so they ditched the masking policy. We're all doomed.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Bindschadler, a physician trained in public health. "The idea of giving $5 million to (get) the vaccine is not the answer to the understanding of putting your neighbor at risk, as well as yourself. If they can't get that simple message across after all of the deluge of information that's there, then somebody is going to end up suffering, and right now it's our county, which is too bad."

That's pretty fatalistic but true.
Oh well.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These need outlets need to start exclusively using the number of vaccinated people testing positive, being hospitalized, and dying of covid.

I don't give a shiat how many unvaccinated people are catching covid.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: These need outlets need to start exclusively using the number of vaccinated people testing positive, being hospitalized, and dying of covid.

I don't give a shiat how many unvaccinated people are catching covid.


News, you stupid phone. News outlets.

farking phone isn't vaccinated, can you tell?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We tied vaccination rates to opening stages. Fully open only happens after 75% of eligible have their 2nd dose.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are able to get vaccinated, and choose not to, you are a farking idiot.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: If you are able to get vaccinated, and choose not to, you are a farking idiot.


Correct
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heard a bizarre one the other day.  Vietnamese in Alabama have something like a 90% vaccination rate.  Alabama itself had something like 34%.

--might not have been a current stat, but still a stark contrast
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If they're so goddamned bootstrapy, they can bury themselves.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the first lawsuit from the family of some unvaxed person who dies of COVID blaming the government for not doing enough to prevent their idiot family member's death
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: the Laramie County Sheriff's Department announced it had reinstated its masking requirement for visitors to its building because of "a recent rash of COVID cases" within the Laramie County jail.

So they had a masking policy and the cases went down so they ditched the masking policy. We're all doomed.


That's been the system for months. Impose restrictions, cases go down, say there's no need for restrictions with cases so low, remove restrictions, cases go up, and so on.

It's basically the "why should I vaccinate my kids? nobody gets polio anymore" argument.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lol
 
sdd2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: These need outlets need to start exclusively using the number of vaccinated people testing positive, being hospitalized, and dying of covid.

I don't give a shiat how many unvaccinated people are catching covid.


You should give a shait for when the mutated virus takes hold and starts infecting those who have been vaccinated, or when the hospitals become over run, or both.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Heard a bizarre one the other day.  Vietnamese in Alabama have something like a 90% vaccination rate.  Alabama itself had something like 34%.

--might not have been a current stat, but still a stark contrast


Good, they can have the state when the rest die off.

/Great, Now I want Pho and Banh Mi
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everything is great because of the power of positive thinking.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Five people have died from the virus in the past eight days.

Something like that?


Let me show you my sympathy for those that died while you can get a vaccine as easily as a cup of coffee.
Here it is. Look below.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bowen: Barfmaker: the Laramie County Sheriff's Department announced it had reinstated its masking requirement for visitors to its building because of "a recent rash of COVID cases" within the Laramie County jail.

So they had a masking policy and the cases went down so they ditched the masking policy. We're all doomed.

That's been the system for months. Impose restrictions, cases go down, say there's no need for restrictions with cases so low, remove restrictions, cases go up, and so on.

It's basically the "why should I vaccinate my kids? nobody gets polio anymore" argument.


This parachute has really slowed my fall, so I guess I can take it off now.
 
Lehk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: We tied vaccination rates to opening stages. Fully open only happens after 75% of eligible have their 2nd dose.


that's waht NY did, was supposed to be at 70% but then the governor's brat had a wedding scheduled so we went early.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bart Prank Calls Moe - Moe Ron
Youtube FGs7yliWpD4
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just have the military nuke the state and eliminate the corona virus in the states that won't submit to the vaccine.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

weddingsinger: namegoeshere: If you are able to get vaccinated, and choose not to, you are a farking idiot.

Correct


To be fair, when the first doses were coming out and "SHORTAGE SHORTAGE SHORTAGE" was the mass hysteria du jour, I did decline to make room for the vulnerable. I worked alone, stayed home with the wife and kids who also stayed home (distance schooling), and timed my shopping hours to the lowest volume. I also wore masks. My risk was always about as low as it could be.

When my number came up the second time with, "can you bring your wife too?"  because damn near everyone here was declining, I grabbed the doses. That was in January.

Has anyone heard about boosters yet? I still remember "SIX MONTHS, MAX!" hysteria and that seems to have faded as well.
 
