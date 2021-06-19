 Skip to content
 
Texans no longer have to grid and bear it
39
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Most Texans ignored the warning and just kept doing whatever the hell they wanted. (Spice: am Texan.) Texans will put up with a lot from their corrupt elected officials. Even 700+ of us dying in February was only a blip to a lot of us.

But you take away our A.C. in the summer? That'll make a state turn blue real quick. Pretty sure our idiot governor could see the torches and pitchforks and was on the horn to get this fixed. Because if the grid blew and removed the A.C. then God help him.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

soporific: (Spice: am Texan.)


My auto-correct has developed a sense of humor. This is how it starts, people!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This reminds me, I need to finish putting up solar panels.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But you still live in Texas
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuque texas
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texans love being told what to do.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol they are still trying to blame wind power
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soporific: soporific: (Spice: am Texan.)

My auto-correct has developed a sense of humor. This is how it starts, people!


Am also spice Texan, and what you say is correct.
Currently on a road trip to Maine for six weeks. My AC will be turned down pretty low for that time.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texans no longer need to cut back on their electricity use to avoid stressing the electrical grid, according to the current grid conditions on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas website.

mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They put the tin foil in the right place.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What spice is Texan?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Holy Carp: Lol they are still trying to blame wind power


Yep. Not the fact that our shiatty coal and gas plants are epoorly maintained to save a buck.

And the GQP in texas keeps flogging that over 40% of our power comes from renewable, which is bullshiat. They just won't pay to maintain our electrical infrastructure.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of wish the would have seceded so those republicans can show everyone what it looks like to pull themselves up by the boostraps when they don't make enough a year to pay for the power they used in 4 weeks.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, sorry, but there was no way I was going to comply with that by setting the thermostat higher.

If it was just me, I could care less. My office is upstairs and is regularly in the mid-80s in the summer. Doesn't bother me a bit.

My wife, on the other hand, has a lot of health issues and is extremely sensitive to heat, so the rule in our house for the thermostat is for her to set it wherever she needs it.

We've been careful with other high-energy items (ex. not using the stove or the oven).

But the A/C? No, I'm sorry, but my wife has to be able to set it where she needs it. Period.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: What spice is Texan?


Probably a blend of salt, chipotle, garlic and black pepper
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" There is enough power for current demand "  .. What happens when the demand increases ..
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this should last about a week.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

soporific: soporific: (Spice: am Texan.)

My auto-correct has developed a sense of humor. This is how it starts, people!


The spice must flow.

The electrons, not so much.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Holy Carp: Lol they are still trying to blame wind power

Yep. Not the fact that our shiatty coal and gas plants are epoorly maintained to save a buck.

And the GQP in texas keeps flogging that over 40% of our power comes from renewable, which is bullshiat. They just won't pay to maintain our electrical infrastructure.


ERCOT's own site shows about 20% of their power generation comes from renewables. Gas and coal are 70%, and nuclear is 11%. Who is surprised that the GQP just keeps on lying?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Salmon: What spice is Texan?


Hate
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I remember when the grid went down in the Northeast several years ago. Had to walk from Brooklyn to Queens in order to find a functional commuter train that ran on diesel. I wouldn't want to do the same walk in Texas heat.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

soporific: But you take away our A.C. in the summer? That'll make a state turn blue real quick. Pretty sure our idiot governor could see the torches and pitchforks and was on the horn to get this fixed


Because they must have totally revamped the statewide grid in the last week. It's all fixed!!

LOL

See you in the headlines again soon!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salmon: What spice is Texan?


In the winter it's chili.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Everybody's a gangster until there is some gangster shiat to do.

That goes double for cowboy bootstrappy types.  Thing is, I actually have big respect for people who are self-sufficient. But these Texans clearly aren't.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Salmon: What spice is Texan?


The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
zeaper12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Holy Carp: Lol they are still trying to blame wind power

Yep. Not the fact that our shiatty coal and gas plants are epoorly maintained to save a buck.

And the GQP in texas keeps flogging that over 40% of our power comes from renewable, which is bullshiat. They just won't pay to maintain our electrical infrastructure.


Thing is its you that will pay for the upgrade not the government. Maybe be careful about what you wish for.
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

soporific: Most Texans ignored the warning and just kept doing whatever the hell they wanted. (Spice: am Texan.) Texans will put up with a lot from their corrupt elected officials. Even 700+ of us dying in February was only a blip to a lot of us.

But you take away our A.C. in the summer? That'll make a state turn blue real quick. Pretty sure our idiot governor could see the torches and pitchforks and was on the horn to get this fixed. Because if the grid blew and removed the A.C. then God help him.


Seen on a friend's FB wall:

scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: soporific: Most Texans ignored the warning and just kept doing whatever the hell they wanted. (Spice: am Texan.) Texans will put up with a lot from their corrupt elected officials. Even 700+ of us dying in February was only a blip to a lot of us.

But you take away our A.C. in the summer? That'll make a state turn blue real quick. Pretty sure our idiot governor could see the torches and pitchforks and was on the horn to get this fixed. Because if the grid blew and removed the A.C. then God help him.

Seen on a friend's FB wall:

[scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 638x391]


Needs an upside down star to match the GOP logo.

Good bumper sticker right here.
 
