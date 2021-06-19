 Skip to content
(12News Phoenix)   Man plows his F150 into cyclists during charity race. Suspect was shot and is detained   (12news.com) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Happy Saturday everyone!

/ffs
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"But they was protestin' picknup trucks!"
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The incident happened during a "Bike the Bluff" event.


More like, "Bluff the Bike," amirite?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus, the massive dents on the top of the cab are from the bodies?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More detail and photos here
https://www.wmicentral.com/motorist-p​l​ows-trough-bicyclists-saturday-morning​/article_ef3a13bf-7a4f-5b93-a604-12181​7c004cd.html
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Jesus, the massive dents on the top of the cab are from the bodies?


not 100% positive but pretty sure that's from a rollover.  The other article mentions the driver was involved in
an 'accident.'
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: Dewey Fidalgo: Jesus, the massive dents on the top of the cab are from the bodies?

not 100% positive but pretty sure that's from a rollover.  The other article mentions the driver was involved in
an 'accident.'


Yeah, he hit a pole afterwards.   That is probably it.  At least I hope so.  The attempted murders happened in front of Horne Collision Center.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder what, if any, decals are visible on this black truck, either on the rear window or the tailgate? None of the photos I've seen show that.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the plus side it appears that no one has died (yet)

Six transported to hospital.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Make sure to charge Joe Bob Jihadi with some domestic terrorism charges. Anything less than life in supermax won't be punishment enough.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Black Ford-F150' - right wing Trumper. Proud boys love Henry Fords.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is America great again now?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think he must've died in that other thread.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From a much more stupid article likely written by a bot:

According to police, a Ford pickup truck rode a bicycle in downtown Show Low at around 7:25 am. According to officials, police tracked the driver and tried to stop him before he was shot.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: Dewey Fidalgo: Jesus, the massive dents on the top of the cab are from the bodies?

not 100% positive but pretty sure that's from a rollover.  The other article mentions the driver was involved in
an 'accident.'


Yes, that is roll over damage
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dreadful.  My uncle owns a business there.  Small town. and that's a full size dual cab F150.  God help those poor people, jesus.

and for those who will ask, the town was named from a disputed election (mayor?), back in the day.  the two agreed to a card game where the guy with the lowest card won.  that is, whoever could "Show Low" won.  one had a 4 of whatevers, and the other, a Deuce Of Clubs.

in honor of the event, the main street in town is named "Deuce Of Clubs".
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: From a much more stupid article likely written by a bot:

According to police, a Ford pickup truck rode a bicycle in downtown Show Low at around 7:25 am. According to officials, police tracked the driver and tried to stop him before he was shot.


Its what happens when dumbass passive voice by police is dictated to an unpaid intern or A.I. stenographer, I guess.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know it's funny, I bet the Trumpsters never imagined we would go from "Oh, that's a Muslim" to "Oh, that's a MAGAT" when something like this happens.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: You know it's funny, I bet the Trumpsters never imagined we would go from "Oh, that's a Muslim" to "Oh, that's a MAGAT" when something like this happens.


I think they'd argue that thus is a false flag done by an evil Marxist CommunoFascist Liberal.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shows how dangerous hate is - he didn't know these people, he was merely driving along, but hated cyclists so much that he was willing to commit multiple murders just to take out his ire.

If this can happen with something as innocuous as cycling, you can see how things such as religion/politics/sexuality/race etc don't necessarily lead to murder, it's just the  hate that gets attached to such classifications
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: On the plus side it appears that no one has died (yet)

Six transported to hospital.


there is no plus side here

I was hit by a car while on foot.

The plus side of not dying was the negative side of permanent damage and chronic pain.
Since they were uninsured, there were other "not plus" sides, too.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's still alive?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

blatz514: Happy Saturday Juneteenth everyone!

/ffs


I have a sneaking suspicion...
 
rattart
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not the first time this has happened. It's time to start banning these 2 ton automatic death machines.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

parasol: I was hit by a car while on foot.


I hit the backside of a moving bus while on foot.
/I wasn't paying attention.
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What is it about bicyclists that makes a certain sort of redneck just lose his freakin' mind? I just don't get it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let me guess.  His truck is lifted and he rolls coal?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not sure how I feel. I don't like trucks or bikes.
🤷
 
inner ted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not saying it's right , but I understand
Jk
road cyclists are just the worst
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
wtf. can we all just stop the evil and killing for just a little while?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

alexanderplatz: What is it about bicyclists that makes a certain sort of redneck just lose his freakin' mind? I just don't get it.


I would like to run you over with my truck song
Youtube h7rPp7-zLwg
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People keep claiming these are lone wolves, but they always seem to come from the same pack.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"A Black Super Duty Ford F150 hit multiple bicyclists near the westbound lanes of Highway 60 in front of Horne Auto Collision Center"

The place certainly lives up to its name.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: alexanderplatz: What is it about bicyclists that makes a certain sort of redneck just lose his freakin' mind? I just don't get it.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/h7rPp7-z​Lwg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


massivelyop.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xai: This shows how dangerous hate is - he didn't know these people, he was merely driving along, but hated cyclists so much that he was willing to commit multiple murders just to take out his ire.

If this can happen with something as innocuous as cycling, you can see how things such as religion/politics/sexuality/race etc don't necessarily lead to murder, it's just the  hate that gets attached to such classifications


Republican legislatures all over the country are passing laws that virtue signal that it's okay to run over protestors if they get in the way of your car or truck.
Earlier today, we had a thread where Farkkkers were arguing that it is perfectly acceptable to run over people if they block a road or highway.
I predicted that this attitude would lead to bad things. Like morons getting themselves shot.
I was, of course, scoffed at, and mocked.
This is stochastic terrorism, folks. We were warned, and now it is happening EXACTLY as was predicted by so many thoughtful people.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now's not the time to talk about truck control.
 
Dryad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rattart: Not the first time this has happened. It's time to start banning these 2 ton automatic death machines.


No one needs an assault truck
 
Flincher
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ford F-150....I'm gonna place my bet that it was an impotent, tiny-dicked Trumper.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: alexanderplatz: What is it about bicyclists that makes a certain sort of redneck just lose his freakin' mind? I just don't get it.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/h7rPp7-z​Lwg]


I just want to point out that the cyclists in that video are likely obeying traffic laws. Riding with the flow of traffic, on the shoulder line, and not on the sidewalk (in many places, you're not allowed to ride a bike on the sidewalk.)
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dryad: rattart: Not the first time this has happened. It's time to start banning these 2 ton automatic death machines.

No one needs an assault truck


especially a high capacity assault truck. Imagine if it was an F350! OMG! Sensible truck control now!
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

alexanderplatz: What is it about bicyclists that makes a certain sort of redneck just lose his freakin' mind? I just don't get it.


I drive an old muscle car and these Wankpanzer drivers always act out around me.

They don't buy those trucks for actual work. They're trying to intimidate everyone on the road.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Summoner101: FormlessOne: alexanderplatz: What is it about bicyclists that makes a certain sort of redneck just lose his freakin' mind? I just don't get it.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/h7rPp7-z​Lwg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

[massivelyop.com image 520x324]


Yeah, one of the reasons I included the video is because the mentality of drivers on the road, even towards cyclists following the law, is usually one of "you don't belong here, and I can hurt you with near-impunity."

Ask a NYC cabbie about "playing mirrors" with cyclists & couriers...
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Wankpanzer


...I love that, thanks.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blatz514: Happy Saturday everyone!

/ffs


That farking picture of the wheel in the grill. He farking ran over them like a lawn mower.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GreenSun: "A Black Super Duty Ford F150 hit multiple bicyclists near the westbound lanes of Highway 60 in front of Horne Auto Collision Center"

The place certainly lives up to its name.


I was trying really hard not to laugh at that.

At least I'll have company in Hell.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I just want to point out that the cyclists in that video are likely obeying traffic laws


Really??? I guess there's a first time for everything...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Not sure how I feel. I don't like trucks or bikes.
🤷


Maybe think of the people he ran over you sack of old cum.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Is America great again now?


Not until all the Libs are dead.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: GreenSun: "A Black Super Duty Ford F150 hit multiple bicyclists near the westbound lanes of Highway 60 in front of Horne Auto Collision Center"

The place certainly lives up to its name.

I was trying really hard not to laugh at that.

At least I'll have company in Hell.


I saw that and I'm sure the reporter did it on purpose. Is it really the only landmark he could use?
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: wtf. can we all just stop the evil and killing for just a little while?


"We" aren't doing this. It's a small subset of society, we know who they are, and can we just stop pretending it's normal people or people in general? It isn't.
 
