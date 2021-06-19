 Skip to content
(Bradenton Herald)   A county IT department has 6 employees. One of them is vaccinated, the other 5 catch Covid. How long until the county has to shut its office building?   (bradenton.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Solve for Florida.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
None are senior citizens.

Of the 5 who got infected, 4 went to the hospital and a 5th should have, or a rate of 100%

Of the 5 who got infected two died, or a fatality rate of 40%.

Seriously, WTF?  Is this a new variant?  Did COVID breed with Florida meth?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: Solve for Florida.


16, unless you are stupid, then 1
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: None are senior citizens.

Of the 5 who got infected, 4 went to the hospital and a 5th should have, or a rate of 100%

Of the 5 who got infected two died, or a fatality rate of 40%.

Seriously, WTF?  Is this a new variant?  Did COVID breed with Florida meth?


The two who died were in their 50s, most likely had preexisting conditions.

/ fatality rate doesn't work that way
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: weddingsinger: None are senior citizens.

Of the 5 who got infected, 4 went to the hospital and a 5th should have, or a rate of 100%

Of the 5 who got infected two died, or a fatality rate of 40%.

Seriously, WTF?  Is this a new variant?  Did COVID breed with Florida meth?

The two who died were in their 50s, most likely had preexisting conditions.

/ fatality rate doesn't work that way


literally 70% of American adults have something that counts as a co-morbidity (obesity)

I'm aware that the sample size is too small for the fatality rate to be accurate, but clearly 5 people seriously ill out of any sample size is pretty farking bad.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: lindalouwho: weddingsinger: None are senior citizens.

Of the 5 who got infected, 4 went to the hospital and a 5th should have, or a rate of 100%

Of the 5 who got infected two died, or a fatality rate of 40%.

Seriously, WTF?  Is this a new variant?  Did COVID breed with Florida meth?

The two who died were in their 50s, most likely had preexisting conditions.

/ fatality rate doesn't work that way

literally 70% of American adults have something that counts as a co-morbidity (obesity)

I'm aware that the sample size is too small for the fatality rate to be accurate, but clearly 5 people seriously ill out of any sample size is pretty farking bad.


I'm thinking more like things along the lines of high blood pressure, diabetes, etc., but I agree it's pretty bad. Maybe they waited too long to seek help, who knows.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations, Vaccinated one is now a manager and works 18 hour days, 7 days a week, and it is a salaried position so no overtime.

IT department shuts down when he quits or dies
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire building was expected to be vacated by 5 p.m., including the State Attorney's Office and the local office of state Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton.

If only they had some method to warn of the danger.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These Trolley Problems are getting out of hand.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hahaha. Keep trying to get to normal, too fast. It's funny. (Not in a hahaha way)
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You dumb stupid sonsofbiatches.

But its Florida, so I repeat myself.
 
Siochain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
0 days. You were given clear guidance on how not to get infected and endanger the office.  You ignored your training.  You are delinquent.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: None are senior citizens.

Of the 5 who got infected, 4 went to the hospital and a 5th should have, or a rate of 100%

Of the 5 who got infected two died, or a fatality rate of 40%.

Seriously, WTF?  Is this a new variant?  Did COVID breed with Florida meth?


florida isn't reporting on the number cases any longer.  my bil lives in florida and quite frankly they deserve each other.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: These Trolley Problems are getting out of hand.


Easy solution. Leave the switch pointing to the 5 unvaccinated people.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Florida's new slogan:

Come to Florida, We won't infringe on your freedom to die when you want and take others with you!
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: weddingsinger: lindalouwho: weddingsinger: None are senior citizens.

Of the 5 who got infected, 4 went to the hospital and a 5th should have, or a rate of 100%

Of the 5 who got infected two died, or a fatality rate of 40%.

Seriously, WTF?  Is this a new variant?  Did COVID breed with Florida meth?

The two who died were in their 50s, most likely had preexisting conditions.

/ fatality rate doesn't work that way

literally 70% of American adults have something that counts as a co-morbidity (obesity)

I'm aware that the sample size is too small for the fatality rate to be accurate, but clearly 5 people seriously ill out of any sample size is pretty farking bad.

I'm thinking more like things along the lines of high blood pressure, diabetes, etc., but I agree it's pretty bad. Maybe they waited too long to seek help, who knows.


45% of the adult population in the US has high blood pressure
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I figured Vaccinated Man would be fired ("not a team player") and they end up outsourcing the dept to somebody's brother's company
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Have you tried turning it off and on again?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: weddingsinger: lindalouwho: weddingsinger: None are senior citizens.

Of the 5 who got infected, 4 went to the hospital and a 5th should have, or a rate of 100%

Of the 5 who got infected two died, or a fatality rate of 40%.

Seriously, WTF?  Is this a new variant?  Did COVID breed with Florida meth?

The two who died were in their 50s, most likely had preexisting conditions.

/ fatality rate doesn't work that way

literally 70% of American adults have something that counts as a co-morbidity (obesity)

I'm aware that the sample size is too small for the fatality rate to be accurate, but clearly 5 people seriously ill out of any sample size is pretty farking bad.

I'm thinking more like things along the lines of high blood pressure, diabetes, etc., but I agree it's pretty bad. Maybe they waited too long to seek help, who knows.


10% has diabetes

No offense, but I've heard enough about the pre-existing conditions considered the overall physical health of our nation.

Let's stop pretending the majority of US adults don't have them.
 
northgrave
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA:
""These were not elderly employees," Hopes said."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: None are senior citizens.

Of the 5 who got infected, 4 went to the hospital and a 5th should have, or a rate of 100%

Of the 5 who got infected two died, or a fatality rate of 40%.

Seriously, WTF?  Is this a new variant?  Did COVID breed with Florida meth?


The vaccinated employee did not get COVID.

This sounds like a self correcting problem.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If only there had been some way to mitigate this like a simple medical procedure that could reduce or eliminate your chances of catching the virus.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hahaha. Keep trying to get to normal, too fast. It's funny. (Not in a hahaha way)


Out here in California, where our much-reviled governor mandated masks until this week and draconian lockdowns, and pushed vaccinations up the wazoo, I went shopping without a mask. Masks are optional for the fully vaccinated, of which I am one. Other people are still making up, and store personnel must wear masks at work.

But everything is open. So ha ha you dumb states, you can go back to normal if you do it right.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They don't shut down and Vaxxy McNeedlearms gets to do all the work until they go crazy and jump off the top of the parking garage.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: lindalouwho: weddingsinger: lindalouwho: weddingsinger: None are senior citizens.

Of the 5 who got infected, 4 went to the hospital and a 5th should have, or a rate of 100%

Of the 5 who got infected two died, or a fatality rate of 40%.

Seriously, WTF?  Is this a new variant?  Did COVID breed with Florida meth?

The two who died were in their 50s, most likely had preexisting conditions.

/ fatality rate doesn't work that way

literally 70% of American adults have something that counts as a co-morbidity (obesity)

I'm aware that the sample size is too small for the fatality rate to be accurate, but clearly 5 people seriously ill out of any sample size is pretty farking bad.

I'm thinking more like things along the lines of high blood pressure, diabetes, etc., but I agree it's pretty bad. Maybe they waited too long to seek help, who knows.

10% has diabetes

No offense, but I've heard enough about the pre-existing conditions considered the overall physical health of our nation.

Let's stop pretending the majority of US adults don't have them.


?? I'm not pretending anything, I said preexisting conditions were likely.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
lindalouwho:

I knows.

We have vaccines.  Stab everyone. If they resist, they probably need more than a covid vaccine.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: You dumb stupid sonsofbiatches.

But its Florida, so I repeat myself.


Florida doesn't even have the lowest vaccination rates among the states.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's good to see that they've now decided to take safety measures, like mask wearing, which would have prevented this shiat in the first place.

/murica
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: lindalouwho: weddingsinger: lindalouwho: weddingsinger: None are senior citizens.

Of the 5 who got infected, 4 went to the hospital and a 5th should have, or a rate of 100%

Of the 5 who got infected two died, or a fatality rate of 40%.

Seriously, WTF?  Is this a new variant?  Did COVID breed with Florida meth?

The two who died were in their 50s, most likely had preexisting conditions.

/ fatality rate doesn't work that way

literally 70% of American adults have something that counts as a co-morbidity (obesity)

I'm aware that the sample size is too small for the fatality rate to be accurate, but clearly 5 people seriously ill out of any sample size is pretty farking bad.

I'm thinking more like things along the lines of high blood pressure, diabetes, etc., but I agree it's pretty bad. Maybe they waited too long to seek help, who knows.

10% has diabetes

No offense, but I've heard enough about the pre-existing conditions considered the overall physical health of our nation.

Let's stop pretending the majority of US adults don't have them.


Pre-existing condition, in cases like these, means something that's going to predispose the victim to die when combined with COVID.

Being overweight or having high blood pressure or even having diabetes is not in itself a "pre-existing condition". If you're MORBIDLY obese, or a "brittle" diabetic, or your blood pressure is uncontrolled, then sure. But being 20 or 30 pounds overweight won't kill you just because you got COVID if you're otherwise healthy.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: waxbeans: Hahaha. Keep trying to get to normal, too fast. It's funny. (Not in a hahaha way)

Out here in California, where our much-reviled governor mandated masks until this week and draconian lockdowns, and pushed vaccinations up the wazoo...


I got mine in the arm, but YMMV.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

parasol: Gyrfalcon: You dumb stupid sonsofbiatches.

But its Florida, so I repeat myself.

Florida doesn't even have the lowest vaccination rates among the states.


But it's full of Florida men.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Gyrfalcon: waxbeans: Hahaha. Keep trying to get to normal, too fast. It's funny. (Not in a hahaha way)

Out here in California, where our much-reviled governor mandated masks until this week and draconian lockdowns, and pushed vaccinations up the wazoo...

I got mine in the arm, but YMMV.


The wazoo is more padded.
 
pockypimp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: waxbeans: Hahaha. Keep trying to get to normal, too fast. It's funny. (Not in a hahaha way)

Out here in California, where our much-reviled governor mandated masks until this week and draconian lockdowns, and pushed vaccinations up the wazoo, I went shopping without a mask. Masks are optional for the fully vaccinated, of which I am one. Other people are still making up, and store personnel must wear masks at work.

But everything is open. So ha ha you dumb states, you can go back to normal if you do it right.


I'm fully vaccinated but I still wear my mask since you can't tell the plague rats from the responsible folks.  I'm hesitant to go into the OC because they're predominantly MAGATS so the chance of them being vaccinated or wearing masks is low.

My grandma's 98, if she can get vaccinated there's very little reason others can't.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One staffer in the department who worked closely with the other five and didn't contract the coronavirus was vaccinated.

One staffer in the department who worked closely with the other five and didn't contract the coronavirus was vaccinated.

One staffer in the department who worked closely with the other five and didn't contract the coronavirus was vaccinated.

One staffer in the department who worked closely with the other five and didn't contract the coronavirus was vaccinated.

One staffer in the department who worked closely with the other five and didn't contract the coronavirus was vaccinated.

One staffer in the department who worked closely with the other five and didn't contract the coronavirus was vaccinated.


This can't be repeated enough...the vaccine works motherf*ckers
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Siochain: I was told there would be no math


METH: its whats for dinner

/Kansas
//or something
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We'd be so much better off if people were smart enough to know they don't know shiat.

"Doctor says my arm is broken but I dunno, gonna post the x-ray to Facebook for a second opinion."
 
neongoats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love how the next story down is "masks won't be required after outbreak in building"

Object lesson 331234: get vaccinated and don't be a plague rat

Too many IT people think that they are baller libertarian badasses that are all self made people who never needed anyone for any reason, they think their jobs being under threat from imported labor is someone else's fault instead of their own, and don the red cap out of white fat guy grievance.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sore throat huh? Definitely sounds like the Delta variant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh the summer surge of 2021? Yeah, I remember that. Seems like there aren't many antivaxxers left who don't.

/tweets from the future
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neongoats: I love how the next story down is "masks won't be required after outbreak in building"

Object lesson 331234: get vaccinated and don't be a plague rat

Too many IT people think that they are baller libertarian badasses that are all self made people who never needed anyone for any reason, they think their jobs being under threat from imported labor is someone else's fault instead of their own, and don the red cap out of white fat guy grievance.


Job Searching tip:  Check the obituaries.
 
drayno76
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am so farking glad I quit working with Florida county-state employees back in 2009.

So farking glad.

/Vaccinated
//Used to get weapons grade sick when I had to spend prolonged time with state employees.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jeebus. With this kind of sample size and ratio of non-vaccinated to vaccinated outcomes, I don't understand how the "I'll take me chances with herd immunity" folks can keep deluding themselves. 

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: weddingsinger: None are senior citizens.

Of the 5 who got infected, 4 went to the hospital and a 5th should have, or a rate of 100%

Of the 5 who got infected two died, or a fatality rate of 40%.

Seriously, WTF?  Is this a new variant?  Did COVID breed with Florida meth?

florida isn't reporting on the number cases any longer.  my bil lives in florida and quite frankly they deserve each other.


Waiting for the Executive Order classifying obituaries, when there is a marked increase.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Oh the summer surge of 2021? Yeah, I remember that. Seems like there aren't many antivaxxers left who don't.

/tweets from the future


The problem being, unless there's a "Spanish Flu" new variant there will probably be plenty of anti-vaxxers left who think getting lucky with that is the same as them being 110% totes right about vaccine. The problem if there is a new super deadly variant, well, I really (really) will be hoping the vaccine works against it because even money it won't be better than 60% effective at severe symptom management. At that point millions dead, even among the vaccinated, which the anti-vaxxers will then use to argue vaccines don't work anyway.

So really there is no way to win with those twits.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Being overweight or having high blood pressure or even having diabetes is not in itself a "pre-existing condition". If you're MORBIDLY obese, or a "brittle" diabetic, or your blood pressure is uncontrolled, then sure. But being 20 or 30 pounds overweight won't kill you just because you got COVID if you're otherwise healthy.


You can argue about whether they are "pre-existing conditions", but they are co-morbidities nonetheless.

Just because something is managed doesn't mean that it won't spiral into unmanaged when your immune system is under attack by something else like COVID.

Fact of the matter is that overweight people, high blood pressure, diabetics, etc. have a significantly increased chance of dying from COVID compared to those who aren't overweight, aren't diabetic, and don't have high blood pressure.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: parasol: Gyrfalcon: You dumb stupid sonsofbiatches.

But its Florida, so I repeat myself.

Florida doesn't even have the lowest vaccination rates among the states.

But it's full of Florida men.


Florida Man is a single, compound noun thats why its Capitalized his superpower is changing his appearince at a whim to be able to commit multiple crimes across the Valley of Florida in vastly different locations at exacly the same time
 
