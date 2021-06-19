 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   In celebration of Juneteenth, here's James Baldwin eviscerating William F Buckley Jr   (youtube.com) divider line
11
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2021 at 7:41 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank you for posting a link to the whole debate instead of the snippets.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't wait to teach Bladwon this year.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tudorgurl: I can't wait to teach Bladwon this year.


*Baldwin

WTF PHONE!!! 🤬🤬🤬
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buckley was such a sniveling asshole.

/fun fact....when Dustin Hoffman did "Captain Hook" he wanted his character to be instantly hated...so he chose to mimic William F Buckley Jr as his character study.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buckley would be considered by the GQP as left of AOC.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Starts off like a Monty Python skit.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Still can't afford to see a doctor but at least there's another holiday I won't get the day off for.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was nice when both sides demonstrated respect, and let the other side speak in debates.

Today's conservatives are so scared of looking ridiculous they always just shout down the other side.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Buckley is ill equipped to debate an articulate, educated man.
This was proof.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: I can't wait to teach Bladwon this year.


Good luck! I've found him surprisingly difficult for college freshmen, but willing them through his essays helps. Definitely worth it.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

optikeye: Buckley was such a sniveling asshole.

/fun fact....when Dustin Hoffman did "Captain Hook" he wanted his character to be instantly hated...so he chose to mimic William F Buckley Jr as his character study.


Buckley was a disingenuous twat.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.