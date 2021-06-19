 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Entitled Hamptonites try to bribe restaurant staff with yachts, jets, cash for table seats at restaurants   (nypost.com) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm, The Table, Holds of Pern, JB Parvaix, Sag Harbor, customer's yacht, last year, couple of weekends, general manager  
•       •       •

916 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2021 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe next time you'll make your reservations?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Begining to think self entitled white folk are dicks
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We all crowded in to their little table and one guy [who was waiting] started flipping out, yelling that it was supposed to be his," Modell recalled. "It was a little cramped and the tables around us were staring, but you have to do what you have to do and we were hungry."

Wow, dude, you are a piece of excrement, with no morals or character.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the executives at work is like this, he would forget his head if his EA didn't have reservations for it. He is last minute about everything and screwed up his own vacation plans this year because he waited too long to approve.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Maybe next time you'll make your reservations?


What?

Like those people?


imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Maybe next time you'll make your reservations?


Rules are for Little People, not People Who Matter.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be nice to have so much money that you can throw a couple of hundred around just to get seated at a restaurant.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't get a table for dinner, why should I trust that you'll come through with tickets or logistics for anything more complicated?

Cash or GTFO.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't think of a better use for stupid rich people money.
Better than it sitting in a trust fund, or being given to a neo-fascist politician.
 
keyboard era
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat the rich.

They may be a bit bony or chewy with excess fat,  but once the Hampton herd has been culled maybe the rest of us can go on again about our lives.

/I'm a problem solver
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rik01: Must be nice to have so much money that you can throw a couple of hundred around just to get seated at a restaurant.


Don't forget these are the same folks who want to keep working people without a living wage and who throw tantrums about paying taxes.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And these are the same people, that year after year, most lDIOTS continue to vote for.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to work in a restaurant like that so I can do stuff to their food.
Martini? That olive will have spent time near my anus
Calamari?  That breading has some gooood boogers in it.
Don't even let me tell you about my beef stroganoff.
Lets just say that there's more of my dna in their food than calories.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is not a violin small enough for this assholes.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Excelsior: hubiestubert: Maybe next time you'll make your reservations?

What?

Like those people?


[imageproxy.ifunny.co image 500x749]


Goodness knows we shouldn't tax them and house the homeless or feed the hungry.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you want to pay what I charge you for the privilege, fine.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Usually, this sort of thing is reserved for state governors.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I will take "Places I have no interest in visiting" for $2,000, Alex.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Weird. It's almost as if the real draw to being filthy rich is not having a bunch of stuff but actually depriving others.
 
almejita
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That article made me think of this:
Kill the Poor
Youtube zqnaHDdvh5I
 
thornhill
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Having vacationed in Hamptons with an uber wealthy college friend, it's highly overrated. The beaches are mediocre, water cold, scenery blah, it's hard to get to, and everything is overcrowded.

The appeal is that everything is in short supply: homes, parking spots at beaches, restaurants, etc., which feeds the kind of competitive, highest bidder culture.

It's really pathetic.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I will take "Places I have no interest in visiting" for $2,000, Alex.


Probably for the best, then - sounds like $2,000 isn't enough to get you in.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's a simple solution for all of this: Beat the 0.1% to death, take their money, spend it wisely.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: The_Sponge: I will take "Places I have no interest in visiting" for $2,000, Alex.

Probably for the best, then - sounds like $2,000 isn't enough to get you in.


I chuckled.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rik01: Must be nice to have so much money that you can throw a couple of hundred around just to get seated at a restaurant.


It used to be $40, now $100.

I don't know where these assholes get off, it was an agreed on rate.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I can't think of a better use for stupid rich people money.
Better than it sitting in a trust fund, or being given to a neo-fascist politician.


Yes. And this sort of thing has been going on for years without count. If you have the money, you can get what you want when you want it, or so they think. I don't understand why this is a facepalm. Everyone should know this.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But at least the waiting and kitchen staff are being rewarded with huge tips, bonuses and W8$*sg]]dg#+ezxzx3*0^

Sorry, I couldn't get though that sentence without laughing so hard my head hit the keyboard.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"We all crowded in to their little table and one guy [who was waiting] started flipping out, yelling that it was supposed to be his," Modell recalled. "It was a little cramped and the tables around us were staring, but you have to do what you have to do and we were hungry."

You're also a selfish asshole and I sincerely hope you die a lingering and agonizing death from cancer. The sooner the better.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And to think... if the restaurants just increased wages and tips then they would have enough workers to fill the demand and all that money is already being thrown around anyway so raise the prices 25% and call it good.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: And to think... if the restaurants just increased wages and tips then they would have enough workers to fill the demand and all that money is already being thrown around anyway so raise the prices 25% and call it good.


It's  not the number of employees thats the problem.  It's capacity.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thornhill: Having vacationed in Hamptons with an uber wealthy college friend, it's highly overrated. The beaches are mediocre, water cold, scenery blah, it's hard to get to, and everything is overcrowded.

The appeal is that everything is in short supply: homes, parking spots at beaches, restaurants, etc., which feeds the kind of competitive, highest bidder culture.

It's really pathetic.


I've never been to The Hamptons, but I have been to Clearwater Beach, FL....and I think it's safe to assume the latter is better.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thornhill: Having vacationed in Hamptons with an uber wealthy college friend, it's highly overrated. The beaches are mediocre, water cold, scenery blah, it's hard to get to, and everything is overcrowded.

The appeal is that everything is in short supply: homes, parking spots at beaches, restaurants, etc., which feeds the kind of competitive, highest bidder culture.

It's really pathetic.


You need to have a mother like mine, she lives in Sag Harbor (part of East Hampton), she pays $10 for a seasonal beach pays that lets her park at all the beaches. Let's me borrow her four wheel drive and to drive and park ON the beach out at Montauk to fish when I visit her.
/family has been in the Hamptons since the 70s, you just have to know how to navigate it ...like  never going on the weekends.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.