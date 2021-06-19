 Skip to content
(WTOV9 Steubenville-Wheeling)   With recorded evidence the allegations are so severe that they at least suspended the officer   (wtov9.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did not read the article I assume we must have done something to a white girl
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unpaid administrative leave? The village is taking these allegations seriously.

Also, obligatory reminder that this shiat has been going on for decades - we're just finding out about it because personal video recording devices are making it impossible to cover up.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mithiwithi: Unpaid administrative leave? The village is taking these allegations seriously.

Also, obligatory reminder that this shiat has been going on for decades - we're just finding out about it because personal video recording devices are making it impossible to cover up.


Came here to say just that.  Unpaid leave, oh my stars and garters.  Why isn't this shiatbag rapist in jail?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange that with a locale called Bellaire, there aren't any references to that dumbass TV show
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drtfa. Assuming Ballaire cop shot unarmed Will Smith or Alfonso Ribeiro.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: Mithiwithi: Unpaid administrative leave? The village is taking these allegations seriously.

Also, obligatory reminder that this shiat has been going on for decades - we're just finding out about it because personal video recording devices are making it impossible to cover up.

Came here to say just that.  Unpaid leave, oh my stars and garters.  Why isn't this shiatbag rapist in jail?


The hell of it is, I wasn't even being all that sarcastic. In so many of these cases, the cop is still getting paid, so the fact that they're cutting off the paychecks is, tragically, a sign that this is being taken more seriously than usual.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Baby it's cold outside"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy is going away for a long time.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude's head is massive, fills the whole picture frame like a melon.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also looks like the captain of his local INCEL chapter...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw this sh*tbag in jail for the next 25 years
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Frosty the Snowman from the claymation Rudolph
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: That guy is going away for a long time.


They haven't even arrested him despite video evidence.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: That dude's head is massive, fills the whole picture frame like a melon.


kbimages1-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Strange that with a locale called Bellaire, there aren't any references to that dumbass TV show


akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Sir, I'm not going to take you to jail if you do a little quid pr.."
OK!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/In an alternate reality.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Missed it by that much...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cops should be punished harsher due to the violation of duty and public trust, not slapped on the wrist.
at least the feds are investigating this crap now.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wademh: Jeebus Saves: That guy is going away for a long time.

They haven't even arrested him despite video evidence.


I get it.  You don't understand how the justice system works.  That's ok, you're not alone.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Qualified Immunity?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: wademh: Jeebus Saves: That guy is going away for a long time.

They haven't even arrested him despite video evidence.

I get it.  You don't understand how the justice system works.  That's ok, you're not alone.


That's the point - the justice system DOESN'T work.  If this had been a black UPS driver, he would have been fired and arrested by now. Cops get away with shiat that normal people go to jail for. He's suspended while they wait to see if they can sweep this under the rug. They'll wait to see if this blows up before firing him. They'll wait for demonstrations before charging him.
 
gcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm confused. It sounds like this is going to civil court?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mithiwithi: the fact that they're cutting off the paychecks is, tragically, a sign that this is being taken more seriously than usual.


Why is it tragic that they are taking it more seriously than usual?
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can we focus on what is important here?  Is it me or does that man have the world's most perfectly round object as his face?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Citizens of Belaire will pay millions in a civil settlement.  Cop will quit the City PD & immediately hired as deputy of county sheriff.., and continue his bullshiat.  When he kills an unarmed black family during a traffic stop (expired tabs), they'll see his employment record is squeaky clean.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I got in one little fight and my mom got scared
She said 'You're movin' with your auntie and uncle in Bel Air'
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Mithiwithi: the fact that they're cutting off the paychecks is, tragically, a sign that this is being taken more seriously than usual.

Why is it tragic that they are taking it more seriously than usual?


It's tragic that "he's being treated with kid gloves" and "he's being treated more harshly than usual" are both true.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: "Sir, I'm not going to take you to jail if you do a little quid pr.."
OK!

[Fark user image image 375x515]

/In an alternate reality.


How's your Hebrew?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rape is in my list of crimes whose punishments should include "the victim or a member of the victim's family shall be granted 30 minutes alone with the attacker with a blunt force instrument of their choice." I am not exhorting illegal acts; I'm suggesting legislation.
 
The Brains
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: "Sir, I'm not going to take you to jail if you do a little quid pr.."
OK!

[Fark user image image 375x515]

/In an alternate reality.


Israelí.

She'll shoot you if you're Muslim
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: C18H27NO3: "Sir, I'm not going to take you to jail if you do a little quid pr.."
OK!

[Fark user image image 375x515]

/In an alternate reality.

How's your Hebrew?


Is no bueno.
Yeah, after I added the comment I realized she's probably not a US cop, or maybe even a 'cop; at all.
/I dun't curr
 
bluewave69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
well crack down on hookers incoming in that zone since they don't pay a "head" taxe anymore. ;p
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: That guy is going away for a long time.


To Thailand with a fat pension.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: Jeebus Saves: That guy is going away for a long time.

To Thailand with a fat pension.


For a thing?
 
