 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Medicaid enrollment swells to record 80 million people due to Covid, crappy US healthcare   (khn.org) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, Health care, Health insurance, Public health, Health economics, Medicaid beneficiaries, health services, Health, Medicaid enrollment  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2021 at 6:02 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP: Vote for us. We want to make it worse. You're welcome.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow. Why are you okay with your neighbors being this broke, in a nation that has billion dollar planes and boats! WTF
 
Fissile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just farking listen to Bernie already.  Medicare for all.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fissile: Just farking listen to Bernie already.  Medicare for all.


According to this, we're getting closer.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I knew I'd make Fark someday.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can only afford whatever is on Gwyneth Paltrow's website.

::Shakily lights sacred dialysis candle::
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.