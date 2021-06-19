 Skip to content
(Indy100)   8÷2(2+2) = ?   (indy100.com) divider line
194
JediQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Think of it this way:
8/2 X (2+2) = 8/2 X 4 = 4 X 4 = 16.  Only correct answer given math order of operation rules.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I got 1, but I don't math much
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have heard multiple times through schooling and work, that there is no such thing as a dumb question.  I disagree, this is a dumb question.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

JediQ: Think of it this way:
8/2 X (2+2) = 8/2 X 4 = 4 X 4 = 16.  Only correct answer given math order of operation rules.


8/2 should be in parentheses if that's the way you want to do it.  According to PEMDAS, technically multiplication comes before division as it is presented.  Though I will admit that multiplication and division get a little murky depending on how the reader interprets them.

This is no different than a poorly worded sentence.  It's not some magical riddle.   It just needs to be presented more clearly.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
16. But some people get 1.

Apparently they want you to do the multiplication before the division. But I was taught that those go left to right, not that one is always before the other. So 16.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

JediQ: Think of it this way:
8/2 X (2+2) = 8/2 X 4 = 4 X 4 = 16.  Only correct answer given math order of operation rules.


  8
----------   =   ?
2(2+2)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's Numberwang!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I got i
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: According to PEMDAS, technically multiplication comes before division as it is presented.


Multiplication AND division, left to right.  Mathematically, multiplication and division are the same operation.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hoban Washburne:
8/2 should be in parentheses if that's the way you want to do it.  According to PEMDAS, technically multiplication comes before division as it is presented.

That's not how PEMDAS works. It is really PE(MD)(AS) where multiplication and division are given equal precedence, addition and subtraction are given equal precedence and everything is read left to right. So, 16.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FOAD with this crap.  Orders of operations is something we agree to, not some kind of universal law.  We can agree to use parentheses a certain way, and fractions a certain way, or we don't.  Just because your fifth grade teacher taught you a convention that was appropriate for a fifth grade math class, and you memorized an acronym back then, doesn't mean a whole lot in the greater world.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I actually got 16 originally then second guessed myself.  I was wrong.  I guess it's been  a while since I've done real algebra or calculus.  Now that I have been corrected, I remember the left to right rule more clearly.  I think the point still stands that for practical purposes, it could be written more clearly.

But yes, I will take my dunce cap for today.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

enry: I got i


j

you heathen.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not this thread again. Any "right" or "wrong" interpretation of how to read an expression has to be tied back to something like an ISO standard, and they will tell you not to use the "÷" symbol. Put it LaTeX markup if you want other people to understand what you're trying to say.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GEMS!

Grouping! (parenthesis)

Exponents!

Multiplication (and division)

Subtraction (and addition)
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing like arguing over vaguely provided instructions.

If you want a specific answer, provide more clarity in your question.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: JediQ: Think of it this way:
8/2 X (2+2) = 8/2 X 4 = 4 X 4 = 16.  Only correct answer given math order of operation rules.

8
----------   =   ?
2(2+2)


this. the 2 outside the parentheses is part of the parenthetical.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: GEMS!

Grouping! (parenthesis)

Exponents!

Multiplication (and division)

Subtraction (and addition)


This is always the way I do it -- apply the rules from left to right..
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

enry: I got i


I got ∞
 
JediQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

moos: BumpInTheNight: JediQ: Think of it this way:
8/2 X (2+2) = 8/2 X 4 = 4 X 4 = 16.  Only correct answer given math order of operation rules.

8
----------   =   ?
2(2+2)

this. the 2 outside the parentheses is part of the parenthetical.


No. It would be this:

8                   8               8 X 4          32
--  X  (2+2) = --  X  4 =  ----------  =  -----  =  16
2                   2                  2              2
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nobody seems to bring context to this stupid problem (or any of the "A 4th grader can get this right, but I bet you can't" Fb spam).

What do the numbers represent and what is being measured? WHY does this operation exist? What is the person trying to DO with these numbers? Is it JUST a hypothetical situation that is there for laughs or does someone REALLY need a thing done?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got ... "You Babe" ?!


Who's been screwing with my calculator?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: Just because your fifth grade teacher taught you a convention that was appropriate for a fifth grade math class, and you memorized an acronym back then, doesn't mean a whole lot in the greater world.


My fifth grade teacher was a Christian Scientist.
Had a dead eye.
Didn't wear an eye patch, or do anything to cover it up.
Just taught her class with a dead, runny eye.
That eye looked like the eye the old burned up priest from the original Omen movie had.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I didn't learn anything that year.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: JediQ: Think of it this way:
8/2 X (2+2) = 8/2 X 4 = 4 X 4 = 16.  Only correct answer given math order of operation rules.

8/2 should be in parentheses if that's the way you want to do it.  According to PEMDAS, technically multiplication comes before division as it is presented.  Though I will admit that multiplication and division get a little murky depending on how the reader interprets them.

This is no different than a poorly worded sentence.  It's not some magical riddle.   It just needs to be presented more clearly.


If 8/2 was supposed to be in parentheses, it would be.  Because it isn't, it is applied in a different order according to the order of operations.  Multiplication and division are done as part of the same step, from left to right.  This equation is worded just fine.  It's how people want to interpret it that is the problem because they have the urge to distribute the divisor to before dividing, an inappropriate step.

The answer is 16.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i​=​8%C3%B72%282%2B2%29

I don't know the answer, but I know Wolfram alpha does.
 
JediQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here is a good explanation:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaits​B​UyiNQ
Key is in PEMDAS, the MD (multiplication and Division) are functionally equal in today's interpretation and, as such, operational order is from left to right.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JediQ: moos: BumpInTheNight: JediQ: Think of it this way:
8/2 X (2+2) = 8/2 X 4 = 4 X 4 = 16.  Only correct answer given math order of operation rules.

8
----------   =   ?
2(2+2)

this. the 2 outside the parentheses is part of the parenthetical.

No. It would be this:

8                   8               8 X 4          32
--  X  (2+2) = --  X  4 =  ----------  =  -----  =  16
2                   2                  2              2


im sorry, but that's not the equation as written. algebraic distribution calls for distributing the number outside the parentheses to each term inside. If the intent is to distribute 8/2 instead of just 2, then the 8 and 2 should have been grouped.

a(b + c) = ab + ac or in this specific case  (ab + ac)

To solve it your way would require the original expression to be written (8/2)(2+2)
 
JediQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

moos: JediQ: moos: BumpInTheNight: JediQ: Think of it this way:
8/2 X (2+2) = 8/2 X 4 = 4 X 4 = 16.  Only correct answer given math order of operation rules.

8
----------   =   ?
2(2+2)

this. the 2 outside the parentheses is part of the parenthetical.

No. It would be this:

8                   8               8 X 4          32
--  X  (2+2) = --  X  4 =  ----------  =  -----  =  16
2                   2                  2              2

im sorry, but that's not the equation as written. algebraic distribution calls for distributing the number outside the parentheses to each term inside. If the intent is to distribute 8/2 instead of just 2, then the 8 and 2 should have been grouped.

a(b + c) = ab + ac or in this specific case  (ab + ac)

To solve it your way would require the original expression to be written (8/2)(2+2)


Per modern interpretation of PEMDAS rules, the expression is considered as (8/2)(2+2).  100 years ago, it wasn't.  As we aren't living before the early 1900s, any answer other than 16 is the wrong one. Also, Alegbraic distribution does not factor into this due to the fact that "8/2" in this case is a fractional representation of a whole number, i.e., 4. (This is why 8/2 = (8/2) = 4). You really can't separate the "2" from "8/2".

Again, PEMDAS rules state multiplication and division are equal in order of operations, thus the first operator gets calculated first (after the equation in the paretheses).
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Incorrect syntax.
Does not compute
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got sqrt(-1)
 
JediQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JediQ: moos: JediQ: moos: BumpInTheNight: JediQ: Think of it this way:
8/2 X (2+2) = 8/2 X 4 = 4 X 4 = 16.  Only correct answer given math order of operation rules.

8
----------   =   ?
2(2+2)

this. the 2 outside the parentheses is part of the parenthetical.

No. It would be this:

8                   8               8 X 4          32
--  X  (2+2) = --  X  4 =  ----------  =  -----  =  16
2                   2                  2              2

im sorry, but that's not the equation as written. algebraic distribution calls for distributing the number outside the parentheses to each term inside. If the intent is to distribute 8/2 instead of just 2, then the 8 and 2 should have been grouped.

a(b + c) = ab + ac or in this specific case  (ab + ac)

To solve it your way would require the original expression to be written (8/2)(2+2)

Per modern interpretation of PEMDAS rules, the expression is considered as (8/2)(2+2).  100 years ago, it wasn't.  As we aren't living before the early 1900s, any answer other than 16 is the wrong one. Also, Alegbraic distribution does not factor into this due to the fact that "8/2" in this case is a fractional representation of a whole number, i.e., 4. (This is why 8/2 = (8/2) = 4). You really can't separate the "2" from "8/2".

Again, PEMDAS rules state multiplication and division are equal in order of operations, thus the first operator gets calculated first (after the equation in the paretheses).


Think of it written another way:

8                   8       4     
--  X  (2+2) = --  X  -- =  4  X  4  =  16
2                   2       1


Are you going to disagree that 8/2 is a fractional representation of 4, and as such that it is implied that 8/2 is functionally equivalent to (8/2)?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GregoryD: https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i​=​8%C3%B72%282%2B2%29

I don't know the answer, but I know Wolfram alpha does.


QFT
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JediQ: JediQ: moos: JediQ: moos: BumpInTheNight: JediQ: Think of it this way:
8/2 X (2+2) = 8/2 X 4 = 4 X 4 = 16.  Only correct answer given math order of operation rules.

8
----------   =   ?
2(2+2)

this. the 2 outside the parentheses is part of the parenthetical.

No. It would be this:

8                   8               8 X 4          32
--  X  (2+2) = --  X  4 =  ----------  =  -----  =  16
2                   2                  2              2

im sorry, but that's not the equation as written. algebraic distribution calls for distributing the number outside the parentheses to each term inside. If the intent is to distribute 8/2 instead of just 2, then the 8 and 2 should have been grouped.

a(b + c) = ab + ac or in this specific case  (ab + ac)

To solve it your way would require the original expression to be written (8/2)(2+2)

Per modern interpretation of PEMDAS rules, the expression is considered as (8/2)(2+2).  100 years ago, it wasn't.  As we aren't living before the early 1900s, any answer other than 16 is the wrong one. Also, Alegbraic distribution does not factor into this due to the fact that "8/2" in this case is a fractional representation of a whole number, i.e., 4. (This is why 8/2 = (8/2) = 4). You really can't separate the "2" from "8/2".

Again, PEMDAS rules state multiplication and division are equal in order of operations, thus the first operator gets calculated first (after the equation in the paretheses).

Think of it written another way:

8                   8       4     
--  X  (2+2) = --  X  -- =  4  X  4  =  16
2                   2       1


Are you going to disagree that 8/2 is a fractional representation of 4, and as such that it is implied that 8/2 is functionally equivalent to (8/2)?


no, im going to disagree with you that "8 *division sign* 2" equals the fraction 8/2. yes, in a vacuum, the answer to both is 4. But if those two mean the same thing, then I could write "8 divided by two thirds" as 8/2/3 or "8 *division symbol* 2/3.

the answer to one of those is 1.333. The answer to the other is 12.

if the original expression had been written as a fraction, then you'd be right. but it wasn't, nor was that the way you solve the problem the first time.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I got ... "You Babe" ?!


Who's been screwing with my calculator?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
asset.stagefaves.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: GEMS!


Are.... are you trying to teach casual phone gamers math?!!?!?!!!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this as a "viral" thing like 2 years ago.
It was stupid then and it's stupid now.
Extra stupid now, because it's old news.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These problems are the Oxford commas that cause ambiguities in the math world.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No maths beyond grade 5 uses the ÷ symbol. Ever.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got 16. Double checked with Mathlab Pro, and got 16.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

potierrh: I have heard multiple times through schooling and work, that there is no such thing as a dumb question.  I disagree, this is a dumb question.


I like the alternate: "There are no dumb questions, just dumb people."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: No maths beyond grade 5 uses the ÷ symbol. Ever.


I see what you did there.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got "The Battle of Hastings."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. So it's time for this story again?  Sweet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: FOAD with this crap.  Orders of operations is something we agree to, not some kind of universal law.  We can agree to use parentheses a certain way, and fractions a certain way, or we don't.  Just because your fifth grade teacher taught you a convention that was appropriate for a fifth grade math class, and you memorized an acronym back then, doesn't mean a whole lot in the greater world.


What? Math is suppose to be standardized. Hence the rules of operations. Otherwise a thing would never be done correctly, because each person could figure it differently. And that is most definitely not how the world works. And your idea of it is want gets ppl sued. 🤷
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: I got 16. Double checked with Mathlab Pro, and got 16.
[Fark user image image 425x287]


I double checked with math amateurs and got turned on.
 
