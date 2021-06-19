 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   Colorado: Delivery truck stuck on mountain pass. Montana: "Hold my beer"   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Davies says the bus was stuck in the water for four or five hours before getting towed Tuesday night.
He confirms law enforcement and Forest Service personnel didn't find any leaks or damage in the river.

Thank goodness.  Once your river springs a leak it's a REAL pain to repair it.  You might as well just get a new one.

/Ex-river repairman until I got into crick maintenance.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yea, good luck getting stuck on a mountain pass in Montana.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Davies says the bus was stuck in the water for four or five hours before getting towed Tuesday night.
He confirms law enforcement and Forest Service personnel didn't find any leaks or damage in the river.

Thank goodness.  Once your river springs a leak it's a REAL pain to repair it.  You might as well just get a new one.

/Ex-river repairman until I got into crick maintenance.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Problem is what are you going to slap it onto to plug the leak?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Davies says the bus was stuck in the water for four or five hours before getting towed Tuesday night.
He confirms law enforcement and Forest Service personnel didn't find any leaks or damage in the river.

Thank goodness.  Once your river springs a leak it's a REAL pain to repair it.  You might as well just get a new one.

/Ex-river repairman until I got into crick maintenance.


Oh, you're the guy that works on Crick Creek. Nice work!
 
zgrizz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We have a great place here, and we like to take care of what we've got. You've got tourists coming in here all the time, and people just overwhelming, overloading the area, glass in the water," Hungry Horse resident Lindsay Ryerson said."

Stay out of our 'private' National Park area! How dare you use it. Watch the unproven allegations we make to get you booted!
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: EnzoTheCoder: Davies says the bus was stuck in the water for four or five hours before getting towed Tuesday night.
He confirms law enforcement and Forest Service personnel didn't find any leaks or damage in the river.
Thank goodness.  Once your river springs a leak it's a REAL pain to repair it.  You might as well just get a new one.
/Ex-river repairman until I got into crick maintenance.
Oh, you're the guy that works on Crick Creek. Nice work!


No, he's the guy on shiat Creek. I was on Crick Creek, but I was transferred to Rick's Creek. He shoots beavers. I hate him.
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: EnzoTheCoder: Davies says the bus was stuck in the water for four or five hours before getting towed Tuesday night.
He confirms law enforcement and Forest Service personnel didn't find any leaks or damage in the river.

Thank goodness.  Once your river springs a leak it's a REAL pain to repair it.  You might as well just get a new one.

/Ex-river repairman until I got into crick maintenance.

Oh, you're the guy that works on Crick Creek. Nice work!


up on Crick Creek, she sends me.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Fool was never tricked into pressing 2.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
