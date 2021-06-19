 Skip to content
 
Need advice on 3d modeling software for 3d printing. I have been using sketchup but have hit the limits of what it can do. I was going to learn fusion 360 but the new subscription model makes it useless. Is there a free / inexpensive replacement?
31
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just 3d print it?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Blender is the stuff. A bit of a learning curve, but it has everything, and it's free.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I tried Blender but yeesh that curve is horrid.

I've been using OpenSCAD for years for my printers but it's more geared towards programmers than someone drawing lines.  FreeCAD is as bad or worse than Blender.

So there's three options for you.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been using FreeCAD for creating my own functional prints from scratch but yes it feels very, very dated, UI wise.  I use Blender when I'm taking an existing 3D object and screwing around with it to make it printable but that's primarily for display prints like miniatures etc not functional stuff.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I use OnShape.  Not a bad learning curve, and it does everything I need to get parts printed.  I mainly use the output for aluminum casting.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have been away from that stuff too long
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: I've been using FreeCAD for creating my own functional prints from scratch but yes it feels very, very dated, UI wise.  I use Blender when I'm taking an existing 3D object and screwing around with it to make it printable but that's primarily for display prints like miniatures etc not functional stuff.


FreeCAD is trying too hard to be everything and failing at all of them.
 
Unapologetically Canadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: I've been using FreeCAD for creating my own functional prints from scratch but yes it feels very, very dated, UI wise.  I use Blender when I'm taking an existing 3D object and screwing around with it to make it printable but that's primarily for display prints like miniatures etc not functional stuff.


FreeCAD is awesome, I must respectfully disagree with your opinion about the UI - if you want to do serious parametric modelling then this is an excellent choice, even when compared to purchasable competitors. To be fair it's not without its issues - fillets and chamfers sometimes just do not work, and the threaded hole feature in Part Design workbench won't render threads which means I have to boolean subtract out a threaded rod - but I have designed dozens of things on it.

Here is a pic of a servo-driven deadbolt I made for my shed using V0.19- the brown frame and grey bolt/pinion gear are actually done as a single print (on my CR-10) because they interlock, with a couple of gentle taps they slide on their own. The servo is an imported STL of a Hitec model:

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you have more of a sculpting need or want to edit existing STLs then this is not the app for that, but I would recommend it for free CAD modelling any day of the week.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used Cubify Design for years and was generally happy with it. It's a repackaging of an older version of Alibre, but with a concentration on 3d printing options. It hasn't been updated in years and usually sells for between $100-$200, depending on where you get it from. However, I made some very precise models with it over the years.

I eventually switched to Fusion 360, but I haven't used it in months now. I know they had been slowly tinkering with the limitations of the free version, but it's been a while.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope you already have a GPU.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I keep waiting for someone to let me just design things in Minecraft and print them out.  That's about my level of 3D designing.

*Okay, looks like there is already a way to do that.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Main tab is stackoverflow now?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Microsoft Bob can solve any problem.
 
ItachiNai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fusion 360 is free for personal use. After the trial expired, I removed it thinking the only options were the ones presented on the homepage.
However later I had to reinstall to recover a project I'd forgotten to export previously. When I signed in to activate it, I was asked how it would be used. The personal option is free.
I don't yet know what features are removed as a result, but so far it still works for the basic modeling I use it for.
 
zimbach
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TinkerCad, Autodesk's online thing is so simple it borders on useless for anything sophisticated, but it is frequently adequate for a lot of small projects, and it's free.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

noitsnot: The Main tab is stackoverflow now?


We have closed this comment because it is not a good fit for our format. We expect answers to be supported by facts, references, or expertise, but this question will likely solicit debate, arguments, polling, or extended discussion. If you feel that this question can be improved and possibly reopened, visit the help center for guidance.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fusion 360 can still be had for free as long as you're a hobbyist using it for non commercial projects.

Link to Fusion 360 personal

It's a pretty solid application, and it's easy to learn.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Try zombo.com. You can do anything at zombo.com. The only limit is yourself.
 
Dragonfly Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had the same issue a few months ago when Sketchup went "gimme the money". I had been using it for years for 3D printing and was determined to to fall victim to corporate money hogs again. I decided to bite the bullet and learned Blender. It took a little while and had to watch a ton of videos, but it was absolutely worth it. I can do stuff in blender that Sketchup could only dream about, and do it a lot faster and more accurately. Sketchup is now that "first girlfriend" that you would never consider dating again once you grow up and get older and wiser.
 
whitroth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unapologetically Canadian: BumpInTheNight: I've been using FreeCAD for creating my own functional prints from scratch but yes it feels very, very dated, UI wise.  I use Blender when I'm taking an existing 3D object and screwing around with it to make it printable but that's primarily for display prints like miniatures etc not functional stuff.

FreeCAD is awesome, I must respectfully disagree with your opinion about the UI - if you want to do serious parametric modelling then this is an excellent choice, even when compared to purchasable competitors. To be fair it's not without its issues - fillets and chamfers sometimes just do not work, and the threaded hole feature in Part Design workbench won't render threads which means I have to boolean subtract out a threaded rod - but I have designed dozens of things on it.

Here is a pic of a servo-driven deadbolt I made for my shed using V0.19- the brown frame and grey bolt/pinion gear are actually done as a single print (on my CR-10) because they interlock, with a couple of gentle taps they slide on their own. The servo is an imported STL of a Hitec model:

[Fark user image 847x686]

If you have more of a sculpting need or want to edit existing STLs then this is not the app for that, but I would recommend it for free CAD modelling any day of the week.


Small problem - the gear tooth that's downmost is *inside* the pinion tooth.
 
gyorg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If it's not commercial, Houdini and touch designer have free versions.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Fusion 360 can still be had for free as long as you're a hobbyist using it for non commercial projects.

Link to Fusion 360 personal

It's a pretty solid application, and it's easy to learn.


This.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

noitsnot: The Main tab is stackoverflow now?


Fark is friendlier.

Also, when did the learning curve stop being part of the fun?
 
comrade
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Please plans for your best prostrate massager.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NERDS!.jpg
 
patchrocket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tinkercad is free and works well.
 
comrade
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

comrade: Please plans for your best prostrate massager.


Never mind found them

https://m.yeggi.com/q/prostate+massag​e​r/
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't know what exactly Subby is complaining about with the free license:

https://www.autodesk.com/campaigns/fu​s​ion-360-personal-use-changes

If you're just designing for 3D printing it outputs the models and STLs just fine.   You can also export DXF files for laser cutting or running a CNC machine.  The biggest limitation appears to be a limit on the number of files.

I'm pretty happy with the $480/year commercial license given the speed of the support, but then I use it to make a living.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been doing CAD for 30+ years, 2D construction drawings mostly, and I'm way out of the loop on this shiat.  I'm way behind, and still trying to catch up.

You guys could learn me a few things.
 
Unapologetically Canadian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whitroth: Unapologetically Canadian: BumpInTheNight: I've been using FreeCAD for creating my own functional prints from scratch but yes it feels very, very dated, UI wise.  I use Blender when I'm taking an existing 3D object and screwing around with it to make it printable but that's primarily for display prints like miniatures etc not functional stuff.

FreeCAD is awesome, I must respectfully disagree with your opinion about the UI - if you want to do serious parametric modelling then this is an excellent choice, even when compared to purchasable competitors. To be fair it's not without its issues - fillets and chamfers sometimes just do not work, and the threaded hole feature in Part Design workbench won't render threads which means I have to boolean subtract out a threaded rod - but I have designed dozens of things on it.

Here is a pic of a servo-driven deadbolt I made for my shed using V0.19- the brown frame and grey bolt/pinion gear are actually done as a single print (on my CR-10) because they interlock, with a couple of gentle taps they slide on their own. The servo is an imported STL of a Hitec model:

[Fark user image 847x686]

If you have more of a sculpting need or want to edit existing STLs then this is not the app for that, but I would recommend it for free CAD modelling any day of the week.

Small problem - the gear tooth that's downmost is *inside* the pinion tooth.


Good catch! But that is just where i have the rack positioned on the model, it still works - I print the gear separately, it aligns correctly when assembled. If I have time I will find a short video of it in action.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Back when I was young, if we needed a doo-dad we just carved it out of wood or rock. And we liked it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
