(TuneIn)   While the DJ works, Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET) brings you a couple of "firsts" - the first radio show by the Clown Prince of Denmark, the first show in the series that brought you "The War of the Worlds"..oh..and Ronald Reagan with Burns & Allen   (tunein.com) divider line
Up for tonight

Victor Borge - 7/3/1945 - The first episode of the "Clown Prince of Denmark's" radio show.
Burns & Allen - 1/25/1950 - From their last season on radio with guest Ronald Reagan
The Mercury Theater - 7/11/1938 - The premier episode of the show that brought you the Halloween classic (at least here) "The War of the Worlds".  Tonight it's 'Dracula'
 
I suppose I could worked things so I didn't have to go into work today, but wasn't sure about a procedure I had done to my eye yesterday.  They use a laser to burn a microscopic hole in the iris so fluid pressure doesn't build up in the eye.  It was done in 10 minutes with just a little dull ache when the laser was running.

The other eye gets done in two weeks.

Look up "narrow angle"
 
'Standing' by...

/That's some classic radio!

//Good luck with the eyes!
 
Good evening!

Hope everything works out soon.
 
