 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Million dollar lotteries are not curing vaccine ignorance   (politico.com) divider line
18
    More: Murica, Vaccination, Vaccine, Public health, State efforts, million-dollar lotteries, Covid-19 vaccination rates, public health officials, two-week bump  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2021 at 3:59 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
we don't have to cure ignorance, just stab the dummies.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cool, that gives the rest of us a better chance of winning.

/didn't need a bribe to get vaxed
//will happily accept any prize money for doing so
///c'mon, Kroger, pick me!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you're only offering prizes to new jabs, you're teaching people to hold out until they have a reward before getting the vaccine, which could pose a problem during the next pandemic. Any prizes need to be for everyone vaccinated.

Run TV ads on Fox, AON and NewsMax showing people who thought it couldn't happen to them because it was a hoax or they didn't have comorbidities talking about how it DID happen to them and the price they are paying.
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why not just pay people a million dollars to get the vaccine.  If I understand farkonomics that should work out good.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Death cures vaccine ignorance.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At this point, fark them.  Let them die.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We need more employers forcing workers to vaccinate. And we'll get near universal workplace participation in that just as soon as someone sues a few companies for not taking proper measures to prevent covid... particularly if a vaccinated person can make a case that they caught it from some ahole at work who didn't get their shot. Maybe if the lawsuit has to be paid directly by the company because the insurer can claim they aren't covered for this kind of negligence, it may send an even stronger message.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
so, i had covid in january of 2020, so why do i need a vaccine...oh, right for the blood clots !
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: If you're only offering prizes to new jabs, you're teaching people to hold out until they have a reward before getting the vaccine, which could pose a problem during the next pandemic. Any prizes need to be for everyone vaccinated.

Run TV ads on Fox, AON and NewsMax showing people who thought it couldn't happen to them because it was a hoax or they didn't have comorbidities talking about how it DID happen to them and the price they are paying.


Those ads would be followed by "news" of how it was a liberal hoax to cause Trump to lose. Followed by coverage of how Trump won the election. Followed by people talking about how getting it isn't bad, look at how easy Trump dealt with it.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you could cure ignorance, I'd be on my way to a weekend getaway at Tycho Crater moon colony right now.

The closest I've ever heard of anyone getting to curing malignant ignorance was an accidental side effect of Britain building (basically) a company town for their Windscale nuclear bomb project. They had a devil of a time employing primary school teachers, because by 3rd grade the kids knew more than the teachers did.

/There'd be over fifty million people living on the moon
//On a weekend like this, you'd be able to see Lake Armstrong
///Not even remotely obscure
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kbronsito: We need more employers forcing workers to vaccinate. And we'll get near universal workplace participation in that just as soon as someone sues a few companies for not taking proper measures to prevent covid... particularly if a vaccinated person can make a case that they caught it from some ahole at work who didn't get their shot. Maybe if the lawsuit has to be paid directly by the company because the insurer can claim they aren't covered for this kind of negligence, it may send an even stronger message.


My employer is not mandating vaccination. Nor are they mandating people who want to go maskless in the office prove they are vaccinated. They are, however, permitting people to continue to work from home indefinitely so they can avoid the issue altogether. I'm more than happy to take that option; I can hop on Zoom calls with my teammates in Chicago just as easily from my home office as from an actual office building I have to drive 45 minutes to reach.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, the carrot isn't working. Time for the stick. That's how this is supposed to work.

I'm still waiting for someone to explain why someone's choice to get a vaccine supersedes my right not to be killed by willful disease carriers.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For what its worth, a county-level lottery for the vaccinated recently implemented was the final push that got some people I know to actually get it. Their resistance was entirely from the worry that the side effects would knock them off their feet and have to take a day off work they couldn't afford- never mind what COVID could do to them if they got it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abox: Why not just pay people a million dollars to get the vaccine.  If I understand farkonomics that should work out good.


Bloomberg can do it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Abox: Why not just pay people a million dollars to get the vaccine.  If I understand farkonomics that should work out good.

Bloomberg can do it

[Fark user image image 800x441]


Yeah Bloomberg give me that $1.67! If I look in the couch cushion for some change I might even have enough for a McDouble!
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I am a big time loser at any of the #3/4 Lottery, Lotto, Powerball, Mega, Scratch tickets, Bingo, Slots, Roulette, Blackjack, Craps, KaPow or any other games of chance........So w/my luck if I do go get the Jab what are my chances for getting any of that Money?????
One: I no longer waste my time & money on them now.....Retired
Two: I live so out in the woods, I've had no visitors the whole time.
Three: I've been recovering from multiple surgeries so I've been home for the last year & a half.
Four: I only venture out 1 day a month to get food....I wore a double mask, gloves, socal distancing & after all of my surgeries I wore a bee keeping suit. So I'm good & I'll wait it out.
In reading about past Pandemics they will burn themselves out in 18 to 24 months w/or without a vaccine.

Ok Fellow Farkerz I'm off to take a nap!!!

I'm worse than a Cat......
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

untoldforce: LordOfThePings: Abox: Why not just pay people a million dollars to get the vaccine.  If I understand farkonomics that should work out good.

Bloomberg can do it

[Fark user image image 800x441]

Yeah Bloomberg give me that $1.67! If I look in the couch cushion for some change I might even have enough for a McDouble!


I think 500 million means each of 327 million can have 1 million, thereby saving 173 million.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.