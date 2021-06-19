 Skip to content
 
(WRCB)   To the silver lining, glass half full optimists out there, that ransomware payment you made is tax deductible
13
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow . So I'll get my 250K back?
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow . So I'll get my 250K back?


How many Apple Store gift cards was that?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why should I have to subsidize suckers who can't resist click-bait?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Why should I have to subsidize suckers who can't resist click-bait?


Did you just ask that on this site of all places? ROFLMAO 🤣
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's good to be rich. When the poor get taken for a ride, well, it's on them - it's their fault that they didn't spot the scam, it's their problem should they try to recover what was scammed, and they've only themselves to blame for being desperate.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It should actually be a crime to pay ransom. The only reason ransomware exists is because people pay. Almost all ransomware attacks come from outside the US, so unless you want to build a firewall around the US the only way to break the cycle is to stop FUNDING IT.

Just make paying ransom a Federal crime (because you are effectively funding criminals or terrorists - take your pick).
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And the best part? Attackers now have a new angle with which to encourage payment - "c'mon, it's tax deductible; at worst, a minor inconvenience to your fiscal year's reporting. Really, it's not your money we're taking - it's taxpayer money!"

Privatized profit, socialized loss.
 
Insain2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Glad I don't have a big Corporation like the big ones that got Hacked last month or so....And yeah I'm ROFLM*AO..!!!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes, but, if your insurance pays you back then you have to declare it as income if you deducted the ransom

/Username checks out
 
Eutychus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

madgonad: It should actually be a crime to pay ransom. The only reason ransomware exists is because people pay. Almost all ransomware attacks come from outside the US, so unless you want to build a firewall around the US the only way to break the cycle is to stop FUNDING IT.

Just make paying ransom a Federal crime (because you are effectively funding criminals or terrorists - take your pick).


This week's Economist tells me it is prohibited in France. Insurance companies will not pay a ransomware fine.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm just sure this classification was designed to aid the little folks/businesses.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Eutychus: madgonad: It should actually be a crime to pay ransom. The only reason ransomware exists is because people pay. Almost all ransomware attacks come from outside the US, so unless you want to build a firewall around the US the only way to break the cycle is to stop FUNDING IT.

Just make paying ransom a Federal crime (because you are effectively funding criminals or terrorists - take your pick).

This week's Economist tells me it is prohibited in France. Insurance companies will not pay a ransomware fine.


How the worm turns.
Not that long ago in France your bribe was tax deductible
 
thehellisthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh sure, ransom is tax deductible but there's still no relief for contract killers and soldiers of fortune.
 
