 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   "The Spectacular Failure of the MyPillow Guy's Mask Operation"   (yahoo.com) divider line
41
    More: Fail, Navajo Nation, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's charity, Masks, Mask, Donald Trump, The Daily Beast, COVID-19 masks, cloth masks  
•       •       •

1285 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2021 at 1:02 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If only he had a certain demographic cornered who he could call upon to buy these up.

Oh. Ha! Hahhahahahhahahabahabababababababababa​bbababababababababshdhdjdjdisjsjsmzkif​fjjrjajsjd...

fark 'em!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The CEO estimates he was able to offload about 5 percent of his mask inventory, and that all told, the operation cost his company and him personally a combined $7 million.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BULLshiat

oh yeah, and Trump will be president again in december
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: If only he had a certain demographic cornered who he could call upon to buy these up.

Oh. Ha! Hahhahahahhahahabahabababababababababa​bbababababababababshdhdjdjdisjsjsmzkif​fjjrjajsjd...

fark 'em!


Dumb fark should have had them say MAGA and had Trump say masks are great and then give a kickback to Trump through some series of shell companies.

Trump would have gotten re-elected and people may not have died.

Amazing that two super businessmen could not figure this out.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know we all like having someone to regularly serve up a schadenfreude sandwich, but really, do we actually give a shiat what happens with this Trump humping coke fiend?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Officer Barrelroll: arrogantbastich: If only he had a certain demographic cornered who he could call upon to buy these up.

Oh. Ha! Hahhahahahhahahabahabababababababababa​bbababababababababshdhdjdjdisjsjsmzkif​fjjrjajsjd...

fark 'em!

Dumb fark should have had them say MAGA and had Trump say masks are great and then give a kickback to Trump through some series of shell companies.

Trump would have gotten re-elected and people may not have died.

Amazing that two super businessmen could not figure this out.


Can't anger 'the base' because it isn't like he's their leader or anything...
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He didn't listen to Fauci who said cloth masks don't work?

/s
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dumb farker can't even grift correctly.  Any competent Conservative knows you get the big government contract FIRST, and then do absolutely the bare minimum to produce a product/service that contract.  You don't dedicate any actual resources to it yourself.  Rube.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As for his Lindell's original pillow business, he says he's only been able to shift a fraction of his mask operations back to normal business use.

So he's not making masks any more, but can't let those workers return to making pillows because reasons?

Call me crazy, but a sewing machine that can stitch a border on a mask is perfectly capable of sewing pillowcases.

Maybe nobody's buying his shiatty pillows now due to his very public pants on head craziness...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We'll probably eventually have to sell the sewing machines. We bought hundreds."

*Perk*

Please let that be a news story before the event.  If like to have a shot at that fire sale if they stay selling off single machines.  Or if some liquidator gets them.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Suddenly Trumplestiltskin's pushing of hydroxicantrememberthespelling makes even more sense. Get the public thinking a useless drug that your cronies are pushing works, and then your crackhead buddy sells them masks when the useless drug. keeps on not working.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lindell chalks up his losses to various parties, including "many bad people in the mask industry,"


Big Mask strikes again. I give this guy a year before he declares bankruptcy.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: We'll probably eventually have to sell the sewing machines. We bought hundreds."

*Perk*

Please let that be a news story before the event.  If like to have a shot at that fire sale if they stay selling off single machines.  Or if some liquidator gets them.


Two for one with the promo code MAGAt!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not surprised. The loops on the mask weren't big enough to fit around MyPillow.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shastacola: Lindell chalks up his losses to various parties, including "many bad people in the mask industry,"


Big Mask strikes again. I give this guy a year before he declares bankruptcy.


I saw Big Mask last year during their Widespread Pandemic tour.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All of a sudden, there was masks everywhere, almost as if the industry knew it was coming and waited for prices to go up," the businessman said.

Weird. It's almost like market forces reacted to higher demand by increasing supply.

Almost.

The bigly smart among us, though, will recognize this as a thinly-veiled conspiracy by the nefarious Satanic Clinton-Soros Baby Harvesting Sex Trafficking Adrenochrome Consortium to ruin a simple God-fearing conservative entrepreneur.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You guys are missing the worst part... he now has a $7 million tax write off.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All of a sudden, there was masks everywhere, almost as if the industry knew it was coming and waited for prices to go up

Man who recently opened mask factory thinks he is the only one who had that idea.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
why would he make masks? COVID is a hoax and wearing a mask is worse than satan taking a shiat on baby jesus while jerking off to two gay men having sex.  The two gay men are performing two abortions on unwed teenage welfare queens who have 60 kids each already, from the inner city.  Also there are lizard people, but I am not sure how they fit into this. Yet.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"For one, the cloth masks didn't meet Food and Drug Administration standards."

Way to do your product research shiat stick.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Dumb farker can't even grift correctly.  Any competent Conservative knows you get the big government contract FIRST, and then do absolutely the bare minimum to produce a product/service that contract.  You don't dedicate any actual resources to it yourself.  Rube.


You forgot the part where you never believe the lies of a grifter.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He's going to need that 7 mil to pay his lawyers for a failed defense against Dominion's suit.

/I wonder how many liters of tears a "my pillow" can absorb as Lindeill cries himself to sleep each night.
//ew soggy pillow
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He should trade them for crack.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shostie: "All of a sudden, there was masks everywhere, almost as if the industry knew it was coming and waited for prices to go up," the businessman said.

Weird. It's almost like market forces reacted to higher demand by increasing supply.

Almost.

The bigly smart among us, though, will recognize this as a thinly-veiled conspiracy by the nefarious Satanic Clinton-Soros Baby Harvesting Sex Trafficking Adrenochrome Consortium to ruin a simple God-fearing conservative entrepreneur.


Came here to say this, stressing the part where the smart business man assumes a foreign conspiracy to undermine his business.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This dude probably has 30 different grifts in the works at any given moment.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

no1curr: I know we all like having someone to regularly serve up a schadenfreude sandwich, but really, do we actually give a shiat what happens with this Trump humping coke fiend?


My extent of caring is just enough to read the story, give out a nelsonhaha.jpg, then move on.

I have 20 seconds to spare for this guy.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's like an Austin Powers villain but more of a moronic jackass.  It's so pathetic it feels like satire.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So he was a poor judge of the market, couldn't decide whether he was selling or donating them, and made products of such poor quality they couldn't be used in many settings?
 
pdieten
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I imagine he's not the only one who is losing money on the things. Which isn't to say he's not an idiot, but there is lots of overstock around now.
 
acouvis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: arrogantbastich: If only he had a certain demographic cornered who he could call upon to buy these up.

Oh. Ha! Hahhahahahhahahabahabababababababababa​bbababababababababshdhdjdjdisjsjsmzkif​fjjrjajsjd...

fark 'em!

Dumb fark should have had them say MAGA and had Trump say masks are great and then give a kickback to Trump through some series of shell companies.

Trump would have gotten re-elected and people may not have died.

Amazing that two super businessmen could not figure this out.


Nah. Trump hates masks.  Look at how much difficulty he has with a glass of water already.... He's probably worried he'd be incapable of drinking a Diet Coke if he wore one on a regular basis.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well there's always next pandemic.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zeroman987: why would he make masks? COVID is a hoax and wearing a mask is worse than satan taking a shiat on baby jesus while jerking off to two gay men having sex.  The two gay men are performing two abortions on unwed teenage welfare queens who have 60 kids each already, from the inner city.  Also there are lizard people, but I am not sure how they fit into this. Yet.


That does sound pretty bad. However I'm sure some or all of that is someone's fetish.

*ziiiiiiiiiiiip*

Please continue.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: As for his Lindell's original pillow business, he says he's only been able to shift a fraction of his mask operations back to normal business use.

So he's not making masks any more, but can't let those workers return to making pillows because reasons?

Call me crazy, but a sewing machine that can stitch a border on a mask is perfectly capable of sewing pillowcases.

Maybe nobody's buying his shiatty pillows now due to his very public pants on head craziness...


Ug, I don't want to defend this choad. I really don't. But the ramp up for installing and troubleshooting and setting up supply lines for a brand new machine, essentially out of the blue, is 3 to 6 months.

You can't just turn a mask machine into a pillow machine.  Even if you threw money at the problem and your shareholders were not breathing down your neck to squeeze blood from a turnip. Many factories will refuse to dump a failed machine or line for years at a time, because of budget, and hope that something will come along and they can turn a profit over the machines lifetime.

This dumbass is probably very screwed. And I am very laughing at him.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Dumb farker can't even grift correctly.  Any competent Conservative knows you get the big government contract FIRST, and then do absolutely the bare minimum to produce a product/service that contract.  You don't dedicate any actual resources to it yourself.  Rube.


Maybe that was his goal, if T won re-election he thought he would be the exclusive mask maker. Of course, T didnt, and then Adam Smith's invisible hand biatch slapped him.
 
Snargi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I found out any of the masks I have came from Pillow Man, I'd burn them myself.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Duh. Just sell them to the FEMA vaccination camps so they can surgically graft them to people's faces after tattooing them. Jesus, has this guy even done his research?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure whoever mailed the anthrax packets around on 9/11 went on to make millions on gasmasks. I guess Bush and Cheney just attracted a better class of treasonous grifter.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shastacola: Lindell chalks up his losses to various parties, including "many bad people in the mask industry,"


Big Mask strikes again. I give this guy a year before he declares bankruptcy.


I give him a year before he's face down in a pool of his own vomit with a double-headed dildo sticking out of his ass and a crack pipe next to his head.
 
germ78
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good thing his bestest buddy and god-king told his thralls not to bother masking up back when there was a chance he could have been selling the things.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.