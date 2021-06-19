 Skip to content
(Radio Free Europe)   Four skydivers killed in Russian plane crash. If there only was some way they could have escaped the doomed aircraft   (rferl.org) divider line
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Plus: They happen to have parachutes folded and strapped on!
Minus: They'd only land in Russia.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Skydivers Escape As Two Planes Collide | Archives | NBC News
Youtube MpQEHOB6VlY
 
Meltro [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA the plane was returning to the field after engine failure and clipped a tree....likely never gained enough altitude for a safe exit, or lost another engine on final (this is common when the issue is fuel source or contamination, one then the other goes).

/Jumpmaster
//Private Pilot
///Not Russian
 
