(CNN)   What you need to know before you go: just don't. Seriously   (cnn.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'll have a better time shoveling dollar bills into a bonfire. Cheaper too.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We live about 40 or so miles from Disney World, we're annual Passholders.  Once Disney reopened at 25% capacity, (then 35% capacity) we've been about a dozen times, (each as a day trip).

We wore double masks and social distanced.  It was great to get out after being locked in.  Not everything was open, but it was open, fairly empty and a great respite.

We won't go back to Disney for a few months, due to the heat and we're both vaccinated and still wearing masks, (we're down to one mask and double masks). .
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They should redesign Epcot Center as a big Covid cell.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The story my friends came back with from their recent visit let me know that this is no time for my family to try to go. There's no possible way it could be worth it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

growinthings: We wore double masks and social distanced.


I wouldn't wear two masks stacked on the premise that they're not designed to work that way.  There's a relationship between the resistance of the mask to your breath and the strength of the seal around the perimeter... making your mask thicker that it's meant to be probably means you're just blowing out the sides instead.  Your average cloth mask is already probably leaking around your nose anyway, why make it worse?

If you want a better mask, you need to fork out for a mask that has a stronger seal to your face and better filtration capacity.
 
