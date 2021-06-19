 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   Saharan dust from Africa to invade Florida from Atlantic coast, which means more air pollution. The bright side is they will have spectacular sunsets   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big take away is suppressed hurricane activity and less rain in general for a week or so.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red rain
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Red rain


Peter Gabriel - Red Rain
Youtube FkLTwX0duY4
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you have Netflix access, watch the "Dust" episode of "Connected."
 
dogdaze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The other day. Hudson Fl. Photo by my buddy, Pete

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
