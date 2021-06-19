 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live Science)   Humble farmer finds a prize related to Apries buried in his field. Is pharaohly certain it's important   (livescience.com) divider line
16
    More: Cool, Ancient Egypt, pharaoh Apries, 2,600-year-old stela, Egyptian hieroglyphs, carving of a winged sun disk, ancient slab of sandstone, cartouche of pharaoh Apries, Mostafa Waziri  
•       •       •

1315 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2021 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Humble farmer?  what was an ancient egyptian artifact doing buried in texas?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Humble farmer?  what was an ancient egyptian artifact doing buried in texas?


Read the article.  It was found outside Cairo.  That's in Illinois.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Humble farmer?  what was an ancient egyptian artifact doing buried in texas?

A farmer living near Ismailia in Egypt has uncovered a 2,600-year-old stela

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never get a straight answer from Big Farm.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: Dead for Tax Reasons: Humble farmer?  what was an ancient egyptian artifact doing buried in texas?

A farmer living near Ismailia in Egypt has uncovered a 2,600-year-old stela
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x460]


I prefer the reboot
i.gifer.comView Full Size


/beautiful find, farmerino
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hang on, isn't this how the Mormons got started?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
D R I N K M O R E O V A L T I N E
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
metric
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chabash: hang on, isn't this how the Mormons got started?


I was gonna say... way more interesting if they found it in Utah.

Do they farm anything in Utah?
 
buntz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Remember, Mrs. Farmer. Whenever you buy a house, whatever's in the ground belongs to you - whether it's gold or oil... or Claude Musselman.
 
Insain2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

About the same thing.....Right?????
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

metric: Chabash: hang on, isn't this how the Mormons got started?

I was gonna say... way more interesting if they found it in Utah.

Do they farm anything in Utah?


I hardly think some slab of rock with nonsense carved into it can compare to magical golden tablets that can only be seen when convenient
 
brilett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Probably a shopping list.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brilett: Probably a shopping list.


Or an angry letter.

When you came, you said to me as follows : "I will give Gimil-Sin (when he comes) fine quality copper ingots." You left then but you did not do what you promised me. You put ingots which were not good before my messenger (Sit-Sin) and said: "If you want to take them, take them; if you do not want to take them, go away!"
What do you take me for, that you treat somebody like me with such contempt? I have sent as messengers gentlemen like ourselves to collect the bag with my money (deposited with you) but you have treated me with contempt by sending them back to me empty-handed several times, and that through enemy territory. Is there anyone among the merchants who trade with Telmun who has treated me in this way? You alone treat my messenger with contempt! On account of that one (trifling) mina of silver which I owe(?) you, you feel free to speak in such a way, while I have given to the palace on your behalf 1,080 pounds of copper, and umi-abum has likewise given 1,080 pounds of copper, apart from what we both have had written on a sealed tablet to be kept in the temple of Samas.

How have you treated me for that copper? You have withheld my money bag from me in enemy territory; it is now up to you to restore (my money) to me in full.

Take cognizance that (from now on) I will not accept here any copper from you that is not of fine quality. I shall (from now on) select and take the ingots individually in my own yard, and I shall exercise against you my right of rejection because you have treated me with contempt."
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brilett: Probably a shopping list.

Pound pastrami, can kraut, six bagels--bring home for Emma.
 
focusthis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's the deed to his condo in Arizona.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.