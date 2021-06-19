 Skip to content
 
(Abc.net.au)   The Flying Spaghetti Monster legally determined a hoax, in spite of hundreds of thousands being touched by his noodly appendage   (abc.net.au) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No beer volcano or stripper factory waiting in those guys' afterlife.

They're just jealous because their made up religion isn't nearly as fun or useful.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean not everything in this photo is real?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: You mean not everything in this photo is real?

[Fark user image image 800x539]


Everything in that photo is real
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is important to demonstrate how to break down an invalid syllogism in order to prove all invalid syllogism invalid.

And then it becomes very easy to say, "Oh, for  shiats sake. You can't have 12 wives, and fark kids in the ass, and have wars, and steal money from people just because you believe in a monkeyfeather fairytale that is in print, but is so bad you have to force people to join your fanfic club, and if you had to sell it, no one would buy it"

In fact, give me all your guns, you insufferable psychopaths.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Everything in that photo is real


Not according to Australia, apparently.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: yohohogreengiant: Everything in that photo is real

Not according to Australia, apparently.


Yeah, it's a real quandary in epistemology for them I'm sure.

Having seen some shoops and pixels in my time, I'm gonna go out on a limb and say everything in that pic is real for whatever granularity of real you want to shoot for. Or was shot.

The judicial ruling is... More problematic.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is heresy!

The FSM is just as real, and just as omnipotent, as any other sky wizard!
 
exqqqme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Aaaaaarrrrr!!!!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, not a real church as far as Australia is concerned.

But hasn't England officially recognized the Church of the Jedi?

/Sub-Genius "All praise be to Bob"
//Brother of a Minister of the Universal Life Church
///&3
 
jimjays
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A "hoax religion?" What makes a religion real? They're all pretty absurd and outright silly when you get to looking at them.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Winterlight: yohohogreengiant: Everything in that photo is real

Not according to Australia, apparently.

Yeah, it's a real quandary in epistemology for them I'm sure.

Having seen some shoops and pixels in my time, I'm gonna go out on a limb and say everything in that pic is real for whatever granularity of real you want to shoot for. Or was shot.

The judicial ruling is... More problematic.


I just appreciate the Alanis Morrissette as God "Dogma" cosplay.
 
Veloram
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean... Theyre right. But thats not exactly the point, now, is it?
 
Mouser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Real religions don't bother asking for government permission to be considered "real".
 
El Borscht
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jimjays: A "hoax religion?" What makes a religion real? They're all pretty absurd and outright silly when you get to looking at them.


This

"It was not formed for a religious purpose." Okay. That purpose being what, exactly?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Winterlight: yohohogreengiant: Winterlight: yohohogreengiant: Everything in that photo is real

Not according to Australia, apparently.

Yeah, it's a real quandary in epistemology for them I'm sure.

Having seen some shoops and pixels in my time, I'm gonna go out on a limb and say everything in that pic is real for whatever granularity of real you want to shoot for. Or was shot.

The judicial ruling is... More problematic.

I just appreciate the Alanis Morrissette as God "Dogma" cosplay.


Thanks!, fark, I missed that.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Okay, Australian tribunal dudes, just keep following the line of logic that got you there.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El Borscht: jimjays: A "hoax religion?" What makes a religion real? They're all pretty absurd and outright silly when you get to looking at them.

This

"It was not formed for a religious purpose." Okay. That purpose being what, exactly?


What is a "real" religion is a good question.  The purpose of FSM seems to be testing that question.  Which I would argue is "a religious purpose."

This is only one decision in one country. We have to fight for the right to Pasta!
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The number of pirates in the world must be critically low for something this bad to happen
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope FSM smites Australia with plagues of deadly creatures.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Great.

Now do Yahweh.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"A hoax religion."

"Is there another kind?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Scientology still recognized?
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does "Scientology" have this official recognition in Australia?

If so they are hypocrites.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All religions are sham religions.

Pastafarians were just honest about it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But I bet they'd recognize Qanon as a religion tho.
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They need some blood in the game.  They'll have to engage in some wars to be considered a real religion.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All religion is a hoax.
 
Veloram
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: All religion is a hoax.


Which is the entire point of the CotFSM. Ridicule the ridiculous with ridiculousness.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Winterlight: You mean not everything in this photo is real?

[Fark user image image 800x539]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Lemmy isn't in the photo, therefore nothing in it is real.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bob Dobbs & the Church of the Sub Genius;
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brainsick
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img.picturequotes.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why FSM made all wildlife in Australia poisonous and why he burned the whole continent down last year.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My wife was ordained by the FSM and has conducted a marriage. Her only mistake was not taking up a collection, which would definitely disqualify a church in the USA.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/RAmen
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's as real as any religion.

If FSM isn't recognized, then I'll happily join the Church of Satan. Those folks are doing the gods' work!
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I do not accept the applicant's explanation of the use of these expressions (and numerous other similar expressions, many expressed in racist and sexist terms, referencing texts or practices of other religions) as examples of humour, and for the purpose of generating curiosity."
So they need non-humourous expressions of racist, sexist terms while referencing other texts?
 
BrainyBear
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So they finally have legit physical proof god exists?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As someone that has listed Pastafarianism as their religion on social media and whatnot, I respect the attempt made here. The problem is that if the definition of a so-called-legitimate religion contains any version of "sincerely-held beliefs", then sorry, fellow colander-wearers.

/satire is a double-edged sword
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just convert to the Subgenius. They've been doing what FSM does for far longer, is funnier, and actually has some pretty kickass commentary on religion behind it all.

Or go Discordian. Point is, there was never a reason for FSM to begin with.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But this one is fine
What Scientologists Really Believe
Youtube ecZexlEWcHw
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bibliophile42: "I do not accept the applicant's explanation of the use of these expressions (and numerous other similar expressions, many expressed in racist and sexist terms, referencing texts or practices of other religions) as examples of humour, and for the purpose of generating curiosity."
So they need non-humourous expressions of racist, sexist terms while referencing other texts?


Works for "legitimate" religions, so yes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Letting your government decide which religions are "real" and which are "fake".
What could possibly go wrong?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This all started because a guy wanted to wear a colander on his head, right? It's gone far enough.
 
Road_King
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OK, now do christianity!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Winterlight: I just appreciate the Alanis Morrissette as God "Dogma" cosplay.


Cosplay? You mean Alanis Morissette isn'tGod??

What what have I been wrong about my whole life?? I think I need to go play some skeeball to relax, just like my relig- OH GOD! NOOOOOOOOO!
*sobs*
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kinda hard to believe there are people in the world who don't like spaghetti and meatballs. I mean, c'mon, man!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Just convert to the Subgenius. They've been doing what FSM does for far longer, is funnier, and actually has some pretty kickass commentary on religion behind it all.

Or go Discordian. Point is, there was never a reason for FSM to begin with.


Heresy.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: As someone that has listed Pastafarianism as their religion on social media and whatnot, I respect the attempt made here. The problem is that if the definition of a so-called-legitimate religion contains any version of "sincerely-held beliefs", then sorry, fellow colander-wearers.

/satire is a double-edged sword


What if I'm bad at nuance and just sincerely believe the satire? Can it be a legitimate religion then?

If someone starts out sincerely holding one set of religious beliefs, then converts to another, does the former set of beliefs become invalid for the period of time they held them?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Just convert to the Subgenius. They've been doing what FSM does for far longer, is funnier, and actually has some pretty kickass commentary on religion behind it all.

Or go Discordian. Point is, there was never a reason for FSM to begin with.


Hail Eris.
 
